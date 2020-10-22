China lifts yuan midpoint for sixth day to highest since July 2018
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 22-10-2020 06:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 06:58 IST
China's central bank on Thursday lifted its official yuan midpoint for the sixth trading day to the highest since July 2018, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices a day earlier. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6556 per dollar prior to the market open, 225 pips, or 0.34%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.6781. It was the strongest guidance rate since July 11, 2018.
Onshore spot yuan advanced to end the domestic session at a more than two-year high against the dollar on Wednesday, led by firmer central bank guidance and recent data showing a sustained recovery in the world's second-largest economy.