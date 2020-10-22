MTN Rwanda becomes first provider to get Mobile Money Certification in Rwanda

MTN Rwanda has become the first telecom provider in Rwanda to gain the GSMA Mobile Money Certification, according to a news report by The New Times.

To protect the rights of consumers, and to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the GSMA Mobile Money Certification scheme was launched in April 2018, which is a global initiative that relies on an independent assessment of a mobile money provider's ability to deliver secure and reliable services.

To become certified, Mobile Money providers are assessed against numerous criteria, such as safeguarding customer funds against the risk of loss, combating money laundering, terrorist financing and fraud, managing staff, agents, and third parties correctly, communicating fees and information transparently to customers, effectively addressing customer service requests and complaints and protecting customers' personal data, amongst others.

Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA, John Giusti has said that The GSMA's Mobile Money Certification now reaches over 210 million customers through certified providers.

MTN's CEO, Mitwa Ng'ambi said that they seek to continue to empower customers to make more informed choices about their financial services.