Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smartworks partners with Routematic to assist its enterprise clients return to work safely

To assist its member organizations in returning to the workplace, Smartworks - a market leader in shared office space has partnered with Routematic- an award-winning urban mobility startup to facilitate daily commute to and from Smartworks shared offices.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-10-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 13:33 IST
Smartworks partners with Routematic to assist its enterprise clients return to work safely
Smartworks logo. Image Credit: ANI

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To assist its member organizations in returning to the workplace, Smartworks - a market leader in shared office space has partnered with Routematic- an award-winning urban mobility startup to facilitate daily commute to and from Smartworks shared offices. The post-COVID-19 world will have one constant - social distancing - which means, workplaces and daily office commute must be redesigned to ensure safety. Routematic's mobility solutions entail contact tracing, zone-based routing, and social radius support to minimize COVID-19 risks and enable contactless daily commute experience.

"This strategic partnership comes at a time when offices are reopening, and the need for safe travel for employees remains the biggest concern. Employees emerging from lockdowns feel uncomfortable using public transport and hence the need for a reliable and safe office commute. Our partnership with Routematic will complement our existing service offerings and will provide our members with the convenience and safety, especially in these difficult times," said, Harsh Binani, Co-founder, Smartworks. "As the workforce attempts to return to the office, it is important to give confidence to the returning employees on the health and safety front right from the point where they step out from their homes. Routematic's office commute solution addresses the concerns of physical distancing, hygiene, and safety, making it easier for organizations to manage COVID-19 risks better. Routematic's innovative mobility solutions are uniquely complementary to Smartworks state-of-the-art workplace. We are proud to partner with Smartworks who share the same vision and are committed to providing a safer and smarter workplace to the enterprises," said Surajit Das, CEO Routematic, commenting on the partnership.

Organizations that are planning to return to Smartworks can benefit from this association and create better and safer commute experiences for their employees that will further enhance collaboration and productivity at optimal costs. Smartworks is India's largest provider of agile workspaces, with a footprint of over 4 million square feet across 31 locations in 9 cities (Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune) catering to more than 400 organizations across large enterprises, SMEs and established startups.

Founded in April 2016, Smartworks is redefining the Indian office experience by focusing on design, hospitality, technology and customer delight experience. Smartworks is also the only Indian agile workspace provider to have become profitable in India. Central to this ambition is the company's motto, 'Workspaces that work for you', with the vision of creating the perfect environment by just not building communities, but also ensuring their member employees are productive in the workplace.

For more information, log in to www.smartworksoffice.com. Routematic is an urban mobility solution for daily office commute, helping companies with round the clock employee shifts, augment their transport service experiences. Routematic's route planning, fleet aggregation and dispatch platform harnesses both demand and supply-side capabilities to deliver unmatched safety, reliability, cost operations, on-time performance, and 100 per cent compliance.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backpackers out, protesters in: Bangkok hostels offer secret refuge

As thousands of Thai protesters try to keep up months of anti-establishment rallies, dozens of hostels across Bangkok have thrown open their doors to give weary demonstrators a refuge, sometimes for free.Since mid-July, protesters led by yo...

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira flat before central bank meeting; zloty sinks

Turkeys lira was barely moving on Thursday ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the central bank, while the Polish zloty dropped in the face of strict restrictions to contain the coronavirus. The zloty sank about 0.5 to the euro, ...

Indonesian activists push for full probe into Papua pastor shooting

Indonesian activists called on Thursday for deeper investigation into the killing of a Papuan pastor, a day after a top security official said a government fact-finding mission had found signs of possible involvement by state forces.Indones...

FOREX-Dollar steadies above 7-week lows as markets await clarity on US stimulus

The dollar was steady above seven-week lows on Thursday, gaining some respite as hopes of a fiscal package in the United States ahead of the November elections crumbled once again. Progress towards a U.S. stimulus deal has boosted sentiment...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020