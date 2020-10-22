Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elan Group introduces Fixed Rentals on Ready-for-Possession Project at Gurugram

In a heartening development for Gurugram residents, corporate professionals and expatriates, leading commercial real estate player - Elan Group, has launched a one-of-a-kind Fixed Rentals scheme for the first time on a Ready-for-Possession property-Elan Town Centre. It is located on Main Sohna Road at Sector 67, Gurugram.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 22-10-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 19:26 IST
Elan Group introduces Fixed Rentals on Ready-for-Possession Project at Gurugram
Elan Town Center. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a heartening development for Gurugram residents, corporate professionals and expatriates, leading commercial real estate player - Elan Group, has launched a one-of-a-kind Fixed Rentals scheme for the first time on a Ready-for-Possession property-Elan Town Centre. It is located on Main Sohna Road at Sector 67, Gurugram. This kind of scheme is being offered for the first time on Sohna Road, Gurugram. Conventionally, such schemes are available on under-construction properties.

The development comes amid developers bringing innovative concepts to the Indian market, taking cues from internationally acclaimed projects, in an endeavour to stand out from the competition. Elan Group has gone a step ahead by launching it on a Ready-for-Possession property. "The unique value proposition marks a departure from conventional ones wherein fixed income returns are available only on the under-construction property. This development underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and going the extra mile to gain a competitive edge. As the Indian economy gears to take off through the Unlock phases, the commercial segment will shape the recovery of real estate. The good response from customers on our projects after the lockdown is a testament to the revival of consumer sentiment in real estate," said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Limited.

Located on main Sohna Road, Sector 67, Gurugram, Elan Town Centre comprises high-street retail with state of the art 4 Silver Screen Multiplex by PVR, one of the biggest foodcourt by Food Pavilion and a premium hypermarket by Necessity. The region is well-connected via Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and NH-248A to Delhi and neighbouring cities. Its easy access from the Golf Course Extension Road, NPR and SPR make it a preferred investment option. Residential townships, commercial spaces, schools, SEZs and IT parks lie in the vicinity of Elan Town Centre. It is endowed with state of the art amenities that include intricate and opulent interiors, multi-cuisine cafes and food outlets, a premium flea market, 4 Silver Screen Multiplex, among others.

Elan Group's other benchmark creations include Elan Mercado, Elan Miracle and Elan Epic. As India enters Unlock 5.0, Elan Group has received a positive response from customers in terms of inquiries for their marquee offerings. Elan Group is one of the best known, trusted and fastest growing Real Estate companies in India. The group has been a major change factor of the Indian realty scenario; taking the commercial real estate to an altogether new level with its benchmark creations - Elan Mercado, Elan Town Centre, Elan Miracle and Elan Epic.

Elan is continuously developing revolutionary innovations that are powering the next upheaval in the Indian realty industry. It aims at creating connections between discerning individuals and intelligent spaces to create exciting new prospects. This includes adopting breakthrough innovations, exploring new technologies and researching potential future spaces. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kyrgyzstan parliament votes to delay election for constitutional reform

Kyrgyzstans parliament voted on Thursday to delay a parliamentary election to await a constitutional reform promoted by acting president Sadyr Japarov, a move that boosts his chances of staying on as full-time leader.The Central Asian natio...

AhaGuru raises funds led by Anand Mahindra's family office

Online learning platform, AhaGuru, on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by an investment firm managed by industrialist Anand Mahindras family office. The funds will be used to develop new technology features a...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested - French police

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

Bank robber flees with $500,000 in ex-Soviet Georgia

Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with USD 500,000 given to him by authorities. An armed man took bank employees ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020