Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K govt employees can now be retired after completing 22 years of service

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 20:13 IST
J&K govt employees can now be retired after completing 22 years of service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir's civil service regulation rules were amended on Thursday to allow the administration to retire government employees at any time after completing 22 years of service or attaining the age of 48 years, an official said. The employees can be retired after being given three months notice or three months of pay and allowance in lieu of the notice, the official said.

On the orders of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration has introduced certain substitutes in 226(2) Article of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, the official said. He said a notification was issued by Finance Department in this regard. The notification states that in exercise of powers conferred under provision to Article 309 of Indian Constitution, Lieutenant Governor has directed that Article 226(2) of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations may be substituted as "226 (2): (a) Notwithstanding anything contained in these Regulations, government may, if it is of the opinion that in the public interest to do so, require any government employee other than one working on a post which is included in Schedule II of these rules, to retire at any time after he/she has completed 22 years of qualifying service or on attained 48 years of age. The notification, however, said the employee can be retired provided the appropriate authority gives a notice at least three months before the date on which he/she is required to leave or three months of pay and allowance in lieu of such a notice, the spokesperson said.

The employee shall be granted pensionary benefits admissible under these rules on the basis of qualifying service put in by him/her on the date of the retirement, the spokesperson added. According to the official, the notification states, "A government servant who is retired immediately after allowing him pay and allowances in lieu notice will be entitled to pension from the date of such retirement and the pension shall not be deferred till after the expiry of the three months for which he is paid pay and allowances." Setting the Time Schedule to be followed, it stated that "the exercise of review of performance of the government servants will be initiated for each employee for the first time after her/his completion of 22 years of service or attaining 48 years of age and any time subsequently, as may be required". The notification further states that a register of the government employees, who are due to attain the age of 48 years or to complete 22 years of service, has to be maintained by the administrative department.

The register should be scrutinised at the beginning of every year by officers to be nominated by the administrative department concerned and the review be undertaken as mentioned in sub-clause (b), the notification read. The spokesperson said there is no bar on the government to review any such case again where it was decided earlier to retain the officer, but the administrative department is of the opinion that it is expedient to undertake the review again on account of changed circumstances, in public interest.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...

Judge drops lesser charge against ex-police officer in Floyd death, keeps two others

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin but said he still had to face the most serious murder charge in George Floyds death in May, according to a court ruling released on Thursday. H...

Test and trace works better when numbers are low - UK science adviser

Englands test and trace scheme needs improvement and it is hard to run an effective system when there are large and increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said on Thursday. Its undoubtedly the cas...

PM Johnson says Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain cannot rely on a vaccine to end the coronavirus crisis and will need to use other measures to slow the pandemic.We cant, in my view, rely on that... it may happen, we are working flat out to ensure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020