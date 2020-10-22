Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reserve Bank bars payment system operators from launching new QR codes

The Reserve Bank on Thursday barred Payment System Operators (PSOs) from launching any new proprietary QR code for payment transactions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:15 IST
Reserve Bank bars payment system operators from launching new QR codes

The Reserve Bank on Thursday barred Payment System Operators (PSOs) from launching any new proprietary QR code for payment transactions. Currently, there are two interoperable QR codes -- UPI QR and Bharat QR.

QR codes are two-dimensional machine-readable barcodes, which are increasingly used to facilitate mobile payments at the point-of-sale. QR codes can store a large amount of information. The decision to continue with the two existing Quick Response (QR) codes was based on the recommendations of the committee which was set up by the Reserve Bank under the chairmanship of Deepak Phatak to review the current system of such codes in India and suggest measures for moving towards interoperable QR codes.

UPI QR and Bharat QR shall continue as at present, the central bank said in a notification. "PSOs that use proprietary QR codes shall shift to one or more interoperable QR codes; the process of migration shall be completed by March 31, 2022," it added.

Further, the RBI said that no new proprietary QR codes shall henceforth be launched by any PSO for any payment transaction. The central bank will continue a consultative process to standardise and improve interoperable QR codes, to enable beneficial features identified by the Phatak Committee and PSOs may take initiative to increase awareness about interoperable QR codes, as per the notification.

These decisions, the RBI said, are expected to reinforce the acceptance infrastructure, provide better user convenience due to interoperability and enhance system efficiency. Japanese company, Denso Wave, invented the QR code in the 1990s.

In India, QR Code Payment Systems broadly support three different types of QR code payments -- Bharat QR, UPI QR, and Proprietary QR..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...

Next stimulus should focus on short-gestation infra projects: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar&#160;on Thursday said the Indian economy might end up with a lower contraction in the current fiscal than projected by various organisations and also stressed that the next stimulus should focus on short...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020