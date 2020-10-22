HIL (India) records 41% rise in malathion technical output in H1 FY21

HIL (India) Ltd has recorded a 41 per cent increase in production of malathion technical pesticide during the first six months of this fiscal. HIL is a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The ministry said in a statement that the HIL has "registered highest-ever production of malathion technical in the first two quarters of FY 2020-21." Despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company manufactured 530.10 tonnes of malathion technical in the first two quarters of the year as compared to 375.5 tonnes in corresponding period of last financial year, registering a growth of 41 per cent.

The company has registered highest sale of malathion in first two quarters and supplied the entire quantity to various institutions like agriculture ministry's locust control programme and municipal corporations across the country for vector control programme. The company also exported the product during the period to Iran through the Ministry of External Affairs on government to government basis. HIL is engaged in manufacturing of various technical and formulation grades of pesticides.