Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIL (India) records 41% rise in malathion technical output in H1 FY21

HIL (India) Ltd has recorded a 41 per cent increase in production of malathion technical pesticide during the first six months of this fiscal. HIL is engaged in manufacturing of various technical and formulation grades of pesticides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:18 IST
HIL (India) records 41% rise in malathion technical output in H1 FY21

HIL (India) Ltd has recorded a 41 per cent increase in production of malathion technical pesticide during the first six months of this fiscal. HIL is a PSU under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. The ministry said in a statement that the HIL has "registered highest-ever production of malathion technical in the first two quarters of FY 2020-21." Despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company manufactured 530.10 tonnes of malathion technical in the first two quarters of the year as compared to 375.5 tonnes in corresponding period of last financial year, registering a growth of 41 per cent.

The company has registered highest sale of malathion in first two quarters and supplied the entire quantity to various institutions like agriculture ministry's locust control programme and municipal corporations across the country for vector control programme. The company also exported the product during the period to Iran through the Ministry of External Affairs on government to government basis. HIL is engaged in manufacturing of various technical and formulation grades of pesticides.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president to address nation amid unrest -statement

Nigerias President Muhammadu Buhari will address the country in a broadcast on Thursday evening amid unrest in Africas most populous nation, a spokesman said in a statement.Buharis address will begin at 7 pm local time 1800 GMT. Nearly two ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton poised for history with 92nd F1 win

On a circuit hosting its first Formula One race, Lewis Hamilton can finally stand alone among F1 greats by beating Michael Schumachers record for wins. Victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday would move the British driver onto 92 rac...

Next stimulus should focus on short-gestation infra projects: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar&#160;on Thursday said the Indian economy might end up with a lower contraction in the current fiscal than projected by various organisations and also stressed that the next stimulus should focus on short...

IPL 13: Holder's three-wicket haul restricts RR to 154/6

All-round performance by SunRisers Hyderabad bowlers have restricted Rajasthan Royals to 1546 in their 20 overs here at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. After being asked to bat first, Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes stitched a 30-run ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020