Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala-Bahrain flight tickets cost Rs 30-39k as only 750 fliers allowed per week from India: Puri

The average fares on special flights operating between Kerala and Bahrain are between Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,000 as the Gulf country allows only 750 passengers to come from India per week, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 23:24 IST
Kerala-Bahrain flight tickets cost Rs 30-39k as only 750 fliers allowed per week from India: Puri
Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI

The average fares on special flights operating between Kerala and Bahrain are between Rs 30,000 and Rs 39,000 as the Gulf country allows only 750 passengers to come from India per week, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday. Moreover, Puri said on Twitter that average fares on Kerala-Dubai flights are between Rs 6,500 and Rs 12,800 while Kerala-Doha flights cost between Rs 7,150 and Rs 15,500.

Earlier during the day, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan met Puri and told him about "the surge in the pricing of flight tickets" from GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries to India. Muraleedharan tweeted that he "sought his (Puri's) urgent attention to alleviate the financial and mental hardships faced by Keralite expatriates working in those countries".

Puri responded to Muraleedharan's tweets, saying: "Bahrain has placed a restriction of 750 passengers per week from India & fare band on Kerala-Bahrain sector is ₹30,000 to 39,000 for Indian carriers." "Average fare band for Indian carriers on Kerala-Dubai sector is ₹6,500 to 12,800 & on Kerala-Doha sector it is ₹7,150 to 15,500," he added. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July through bilateral air bubble arrangements between India and 18 other countries. Kerala is connected to UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar via these air bubbles, Puri said.

Under an air bubble pact, the countries' airlines can operate special passenger flights between their territories with certain restrictions.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire erupts in vehicle showroom in Nashik; none hurt

A fire broke out in a vehicle showroom in the city on late Thursday evening, but no casualty was reported, a police official said. According to the official, the fire broke out in Jitendra Motors auto major Mahindra Mahindras showroom - i...

Nigeria's president urges end to street protests as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday called for an end to street protests in the country, as authorities in the commercial capital Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police prote...

J&K govt summons Facebook India head to appear in person in online cheating case

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday summoned the Facebook India managing director and other officials to appear before the adjudicating officer on November 12 in connection with a complaint of an alleged online cheating case. Order...

France COVID-19 cases close to a million, curfew measures extended

French health authorities reported 41,622 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over 24 hours on Thursday, an all-time daily high that brings the total of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic just shy of a million, at 999,043.That tally was publ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020