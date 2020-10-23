Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Three dead, four injured in road accident

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:51 IST
Maha: Three dead, four injured in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding state transport bus collided with a car in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday, a police official said. The incident took place near Adur village on Gaganbawda Road around 11.30 am, the official said.

"Police have rushed to the spot and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital," he said. Further details are awaited.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Flipkart partners with ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience

E-commerce major Flipkart announced Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited ABFRL to enhance consumer fashion experience on its platform.Through this partnership with ABFRL, we wi...

Winners of the Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2020 for India customers announced

Recognized for their transformative projects and technological achievements experienced through the use of Red Hats open source solutions BENGALURU, India, Oct. 23, 2020 PRNewswire -- Red Hat, Inc., the worlds leading provider of open sourc...

INSIGHT-Turning point in Thailand: Queen's brush with protest

A defining moment in Thailands growing protest movement started with the unannounced arrival of a champagne-coloured Rolls Royce stretch limousine on a Bangkok street. When Queen Suthidas motorcade slowed as it encountered a few dozen prote...

Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemeni Houthi drone - Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards Saudi Arabia by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis, Saudi state TV reported on Friday.There was no immediate comment from the Houthi movement on the report...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020