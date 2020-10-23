Maha: Three dead, four injured in road accident

Maha: Three dead, four injured in road accidentPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 13:51 IST
At least three persons were killed and four others injured when a speeding state transport bus collided with a car in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday, a police official said. The incident took place near Adur village on Gaganbawda Road around 11.30 am, the official said.
"Police have rushed to the spot and the injured have been taken to a nearby hospital," he said. Further details are awaited.