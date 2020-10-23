Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks post fourth week of gains as financials strengthen

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, though gains were checked by uncertainties including the U.S. election. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54%, at 24,918.78.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:38 IST
Hong Kong stocks post fourth week of gains as financials strengthen
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, though gains were checked by uncertainties including the U.S. election.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54%, at 24,918.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.4% to 10,125.59. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 5.4%, while the IT sector dipped 1.23%, the financial sector ended 1.15% higher and the property sector rose 0.34%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, which gained 7.27%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 2.95%. ** For the week, HSI gained 2.2%, while HSCE climbed 2.1%, both posting their fourth week of gains.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng financials index rose 1.2%, having gained 3.7%, also its fourth weekly advance. ** Market received support from robust inflows via the Stock Connect, as mainland investors purchased a net 4.2 billion yuan worth of HK-listed shares on Friday, according to Refinitiv.

** The Hang Seng index is expected to consolidate in the range of 24,000-25,000 points, given external risk events including the U.S. election, the global coronavirus outbreak and the Brexit, Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report. ** Market participants are keeping an eye on the U.S. election, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.18% higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6657 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.29% firmer than the previous close of 6.685.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Indias first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty on Friday but is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is currently admitted. The 61-ye...

As millionth case looms, COVID tears through France faster than in spring

The coronavirus is spreading through France faster than at the peak of the first wave in spring, a government scientific advisor said on Friday, in one of the starkest alerts yet about the scale of the resurgence engulfing Europe. France re...

Karnataka govt decides to reopen degree, diploma& engineering colleges from Nov 17

The Karnataka government on Friday decided to reopen engineering, diploma and degree colleges that were shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from November 17, with students free to opt for online or offline classes or a mix of bot...

Cycling-Giro riders hop on buses for shortened stage

Competitors for the Giro dItalia lined up for the 19th stage as planned on Friday but then hopped on team buses after organisers agreed to shorten the route due to bad weather.The Professional Cyclists Association CPA confirmed the decision...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020