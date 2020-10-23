Hong Kong stocks post fourth week of gains as financials strengthen
Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, though gains were checked by uncertainties including the U.S. election. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54%, at 24,918.78.Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-10-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 14:38 IST
Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Friday to post their fourth consecutive weekly advance, underpinned by heavyweight financial firms, though gains were checked by uncertainties including the U.S. election.
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 132.65 points, or 0.54%, at 24,918.78. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.4% to 10,125.59. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 5.4%, while the IT sector dipped 1.23%, the financial sector ended 1.15% higher and the property sector rose 0.34%.
** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CNOOC Ltd, which gained 7.27%, while the biggest loser was CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, which fell 2.95%. ** For the week, HSI gained 2.2%, while HSCE climbed 2.1%, both posting their fourth week of gains.
** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng financials index rose 1.2%, having gained 3.7%, also its fourth weekly advance. ** Market received support from robust inflows via the Stock Connect, as mainland investors purchased a net 4.2 billion yuan worth of HK-listed shares on Friday, according to Refinitiv.
** The Hang Seng index is expected to consolidate in the range of 24,000-25,000 points, given external risk events including the U.S. election, the global coronavirus outbreak and the Brexit, Guodu Hong Kong noted in a report. ** Market participants are keeping an eye on the U.S. election, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply contrasting views on the still-raging COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.18% higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6657 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.29% firmer than the previous close of 6.685.
- READ MORE ON:
- Refinitiv
- Donald Trump
- Democratic
- Joe Biden