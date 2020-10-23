Four killed, three injured in car-bus collision in Kolhapur

Four members of a family were killed and three injured when a speeding state transport (ST) collided with their car in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said. The accident took place near Adur village on Gaganbawda Road at around 11.30 am, when the ST bus, going towards Kolhapur from Kanakavalli, collided with the car carrying seven occupants, an official said.

The car was heading towards Kale village in Gaganbawda, he said. Four members of the family were killed in the collision, while three sustained injuries and were rushed to a state-run hospital, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Puja Malve (36), Sanjay Malve (43), Kiran Malve (24) and Alkatai Malve (60), the official said. Heavy traffic jam was reported on Gaganbawda Road following the accident, he said.

A case has been registered in this regard at Karveer police station and further probe is underway, he added..