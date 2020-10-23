Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

The lender promoted by LIC said it also improved on its bad assets ratio by reducing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 25.08 per cent of gross loans as on September 30, 2020, against 29.43 per cent a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 15:56 IST
IDBI Bank reports Rs 324 cr profit for Q2; NPA ratio down

IDBI Bank on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 324 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal year against a loss of Rs 3,459 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal. Compared sequentially, the bank registered a 125 per cent jump against the first quarter net profit of Rs 144 crore, IDBI Bank said in release. Total income of the bank fell by 7.5 per cent to Rs 5,761.06 crore during July-September 2020-21 compared to Rs 6,231.02 crore in the same period of 2019-20, the private sector lender said.

The bank's net interest income grew by 4 per cent to Rs 1,695 crore during the reported quarter, while the net interest margin improved by 37 basis points to 2.70 per cent from 2.33 per cent. The lender promoted by LIC said it also improved on its bad assets ratio by reducing gross non-performing assets (NPAs) to 25.08 per cent of gross loans as on September 30, 2020, against 29.43 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs improved to 2.67 per cent from 5.97 per cent.

In absolute value, gross NPAs stood at Rs 41,090.53 crore by the end of September 2020 against Rs 52,052.78 crore by September 2019. Net NPAs were down at Rs 3,362.66 crore from Rs 7,918.61 crore. Provisions for bad loans and contingencies were down at Rs 581.15 crore for the September quarter against Rs 5,641.32 crore for the year-ago quarter.

The return on assets was at 0.43 per cent against (-)4.54 per cent a year ago period. "Bank has made COVID-19 related provision of Rs 247 crore in March 2020 quarter and Rs 189 crore in June 2020 quarter. Cumulative COVID-19 related provision was Rs 436 crore as at September 30, 2020. The provision made by the bank is more than minimum required as per the RBI guidelines," IDBI Bank said.

IDBI Bank shares closed at Rs 39.75 apiece on BSE, up/down 1.4 per cent from the previous close..

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ishrat case: Discharge pleas of 3 cops rejected by CBI court

A special CBI court on Friday rejected the discharge applications moved by three policemen, including IPS officer GL Singhal, who are accused in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case. The other two who moved the pleas are retire...

We didn't leak information about Sushant case: CBI to HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI which is probing actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death told the Bombay High Court on Friday that it had not leaked any information related to the case to the media. Hearing PILs about media trial in the c...

French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

A French woman on the Thai resort island of Samui has tested positive for the coronavirus and probably acquired it after arriving in Thailand in what could be one of few cases of local transmission, health officials said Friday. The finding...

HeidelbergCement India Q2 net profit up 7.3 pc to Rs 62.4 cr

HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 62.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 58.15 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Hei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020