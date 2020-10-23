Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there was progress in negotiations with the White House, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars. Uncertainly over the timeline of the relief legislature has been weighing on Wall Street's major indexes, which were set to end a choppy week slightly lower.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 18:05 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks
Representative image

Wall Street's main indexes were set for a higher open on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan talks over the next coronavirus aid bill as the Nov. 3 presidential election gets closer. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows late on Thursday said that negotiations with lawmakers on a coronavirus relief package, now totaling $1.9 trillion, have entered a new phase with congressional committee chairs meeting and the two sides trading technical language.

"The stimulus talks are continuing so the market is happy about that even though we probably won't get anything done before the election," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there was progress in negotiations with the White House, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars.

Uncertainly over the timeline of the relief legislature has been weighing on Wall Street's major indexes, which were set to end a choppy week slightly lower. Meanwhile, a record 47 million Americans cast ballots, eclipsing total early voting from the 2016 election. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden debated on Thursday for the last time to persuade the few remaining undecided voters 12 days before their contest.

Heading into the debate, Trump trailed former vice president Biden in national polls, but the contest is much tighter in some battleground states where the election will likely be decided. At 08:08 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 0.31% at 28,355 points, S&P 500 E-minis rose 0.28% to 3,458.75 points and Nasdaq 100 E-minis gained 0.19% to 11,673.5 points.

Third-quarter earnings season chugged along with 126 S&P 500 firms having reported so far. About 84% of them have topped quarterly profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Chipmaker Intel Corp tumbled nearly 10% in premarket trading after it reported that margins fell as consumers bought cheaper laptops and pandemic-stricken businesses and governments clamped down on data center spending.

Gilead Sciences Inc jumped 4% as its antiviral drug remdesivir became the first and only drug approved for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States. American Express Co dropped 2.8% as it missed third-quarter profit estimates after its customers spent less during the COVID-19 fueled economic slowdown and it set aside money for potential payment defaults.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

Slovakia orders partial lockdown from Saturday until Nov 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain holds off on curfews, but struggles to curb COVID-19

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez exhorted Spaniards on Friday to further limit social contact to combat Europes worst COVID-19 hotspot, but he stopped short of announcing new measures amid political disputes over potential curfews. Quarelling b...

HC adjourns plea against order to publish draft EIA notification in different languages

The Delhi High court on Friday adjourned to December 4 hearing on a petition filed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change against an order directing the Centre to publish the draft Environmental Impact Assessment EIA noti...

IGL to facilitate conversion of diesel generators to natural gas gensets

Days after diesel generators were banned in Delhi and neighbouring cities, Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Friday said it will help housing societies as well as commercial establishments to replace diesel in generators to environment-friendly natur...

Will raise national flag only when J-K flag is brought back: Mehbooba Mufti

Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the Centre for abrogating Article 370 and said that she will raise the Indian tricolour when the flag of Jammu and Kashmir is brought back. Addressing her press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020