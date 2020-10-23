Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks rebound with banks in the lead

"Better than expected results from Barclays triggered renewed interest in banking shares, most of which are trading on depressed levels so value investors will be particularly interested," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. Meanwhile, data on Friday showed euro zone economic activity fell this month, while the German manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate in October.

Reuters | Updated: 23-10-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:31 IST
European stocks rebound with banks in the lead

European stocks rose on Friday, boosted by positive earnings updates from Barclays and a surge in Airbus, but nagging worries about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases saw markets post their biggest weekly decline in a month. Breaking a four-day losing streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced 0.6%, with London's FTSE 100 outperforming its European peers after Barclays jumped 7% on strong results.

That lifted regional banks, putting them on course for their best monthly performance in over a year. Other sectors considered more economically sensitive such as automakers and oil & gas also found favour. "Better than expected results from Barclays triggered renewed interest in banking shares, most of which are trading on depressed levels so value investors will be particularly interested," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Meanwhile, data on Friday showed euro zone economic activity fell this month, while the German manufacturing sector expanded at a faster rate in October. But the German services activity shrank, suggesting Europe's largest economy is operating at two speeds. "Opposite forces are in play at the moment," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "Globally you've these two main sources of growth - U.S. and China - that are still recovering, so part of the European market will still benefit from the strength outside of Europe."

"But the domestic part of the market exposed to mobility and restrictions are impacted by the second wave." Surging COVID-19 cases in the region have led to more curbs of late, with France looking set to widen a curfew to more than two thirds of its population.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said GDP will likely contract in the fourth quarter, adding that curfew measures would cost around two billion euros ($2.36 billion). With some optimism this week stemming from new fiscal stimulus in the UK, markets now look to the European Central Bank meeting next week when analysts expect the bank to signal policy support in December.

Globally, the mood was one of caution with less than two weeks to go before the U.S. presidential election. Planemaker Airbus jumped 5.6% after it told suppliers to be ready for an output hike once demand recovers from the coronavirus crisis.

Luxury group Kering fell 3.2% as its star Gucci brand underperformed rivals. Swiss engineering company ABB was among the biggest drags on the STOXX 600 after saying it expects its orders and revenue to remain under pressure for the rest of 2020.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's NOC lifts force majeure on Ras Lanuf, Es Sider

Libyas National Oil Corp NOC has lifted force majeure on exports from the ports of Es Sider and Ras Lanuf, it said in a statement on Friday, adding that output would reach 800,000 barrels per day bpd within two weeks and 1 million bpd in fo...

U.S., Sudan press for amicable solution over Ethiopia dam dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday called for an amicable solution to be reached over the dam dispute with Ethiopia and Egypt.Hamdok, speaking by phone with Trump following Sudan and Israels ann...

Early TV ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate

An estimated 21.4 million people watched Republican President Donald Trump debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden on three U.S. broadcast television networks on Thursday, preliminary ratings data showed. The numbers fell behind initial figu...

Bhullar ensures weekend action at Italian Open, Chawrasia likely to miss out

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a 3-under 69 in the second round to ensure he is part of the weekend action at the Italian Open. The nine-time Asian Tour player, Bhullar, produced a fine effort to go with his first round 68 to get to 7...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020