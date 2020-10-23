Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro rolls out Saab fighter jet, says it gives Brazil air superiority

The Brazilian Air Force on Friday unveiled the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Sweden's Saab AB in a $4 billion deal that includes the assembly of planes in Brazil.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:54 IST
Bolsonaro rolls out Saab fighter jet, says it gives Brazil air superiority
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Brazilian Air Force on Friday unveiled the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Sweden's Saab AB in a $4 billion deal that includes the assembly of planes in Brazil. Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro sprayed champagne on the nose of the first Gripen to arrive in Brazil and them climbed into the cockpit at Brasilia's air force base.

Bolsonaro said the Gripen's arrival and the entry into service this year of the KC-390 military transport jet made by Embraer SA were historic landmarks that established Brazil's air superiority needed to defend the vast South American nation. Brazil signed the contract to replace its aging fleet of fighter jets with the fifth-generation Saab in 2014, after deciding against Boeing Co.'s F-18 Super Hornet and the Rafale made by France's Dassault Aviation SA.

The first Saab Gripen fighter made for Brazil, denominated the F-39E, was brought to the country by ship last month to continue test flights begun in Sweden in August. Saab will build 13 of the Gripens in Sweden and the next eight will be partially assembled in Brazil by Embraer's defense division.

The final 15 fighters will be totally assembled in Brazil in a transfer of technology agreed to by Saab, Embraer said. The Brazilian Air Force expects to receive the first operational fighters at the end of next year.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fill over 8,500 vacant Mahatransco posts soon: Maha minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Friday directed that over 8,500 vacant posts in the state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission CompanyMahatransco be filled soon, officials said.Of these, 6,750 post are from the technical...

J-K Police takes cognizance of production, transmission of Child Pornography in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday has filed a case under unknown persons from the Valley for uploading or transmission of child pornographic content on social media. Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone in Srinagar took cognizance of produ...

UK's coronavirus reproduction number falls slightly

London UK, October 23 ANIXinhua Britains coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has fallen slightly, but the virus is still spreading fast in the country, the latest official figures showed Friday. The R number is now ...

Kerala HC dismisses PIL related to Life Mission Scam case

Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL alleging that the filing of petition by Life Mission CEO to quash CBIs FIR is illegal and unconstitutional in the Life Mission Scam Case. A division bench comprising chief justice S Manikumr and j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020