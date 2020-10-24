Left Menu
J&K has become first UT in country to operationalise PFMS at district level

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first UT in the country to operationalise PFMS at the district level with the e-inauguration of eight district offices here on Friday by Additional Controller General of Accounts Subodh Kumar Mathur, the spokesperson said. The launch of these offices in Jammu and Kashmir will result in improved programme administration and management, direct payment to beneficiaries and greater transparency and accountability in use of public funds, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 01:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir has become the first union territory in the country to operationalise public financial management system (PFMS) at the district level, an official spokesman said here on Friday. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has become the first UT in the country to operationalise PFMS at the district level with the e-inauguration of eight district offices here on Friday by Additional Controller General of Accounts Subodh Kumar Mathur, the spokesperson said.

The launch of these offices in Jammu and Kashmir will result in improved programme administration and management, direct payment to beneficiaries and greater transparency and accountability in use of public funds, he said. The spokesperson said nodal officer for Jammu and Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, highlighted the significance of PFMS in further improving accounts administration and congratulated PFMS, State Directorate J-K team for taking initiative of operationalising district project management units (DPMU) despite the challenges in the wake of the COVID pandemic.

The PFMS state directorate J-K was established in 2016 like in the rest of the states and the UTs for operationalising PFMS and now it has emerged as the first UT in the country in terms of expanding the PFMS to districts which is a significant achievement for all the stakeholders, he said..

