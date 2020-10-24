Left Menu
SVC Bank launches rewards programme

SVC Bank (SVC Co-operative Bank) on Saturday said it has tied up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a rewards programme. The SVC Rewards programme is designed to make banking experience more rewarding for its customers in the form of points earned upon use of SVC Bank Cards and digital solutions, the bank said in a statement.

Image Credit: Piqsels

SVC Bank (SVC Co-operative Bank) on Saturday said it has tied up with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for a rewards programme. The SVC Rewards programme is designed to make banking experience more rewarding for its customers in the form of points earned upon use of SVC Bank Cards and digital solutions, the bank said in a statement. These points can be then redeemed to purchase products and services across leading brands in electronics, home decor, fashion, lifestyle, sports and fitness and health and beauty, it said

"We are now metamorphosing into an innovative phase of full-circle banking solutions, stepping into newer pastures. To realise this vision, we have partnered with NPCI and built a loyalty management program," SVC Bank DGM - Retail Distribution, Sanjay Rajoria added.

