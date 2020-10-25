Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN govt offices to revert to 5-day week from Jan 1

A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:57 IST
TN govt offices to revert to 5-day week from Jan 1
A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

All government offices in Tamil Nadu would revert to a five-day workweek with effect from January 1, 2021, the state government said on Saturday. A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1. "The present six-day workweek including Saturday be modified and reverted to the five-day workweek with 100 per cent strength... with effect from January 1, 2021," Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said in an order.

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...

Rajnath reviews LAC situation in eastern sector at Army's Trishakti Corps in Sukna

India always tried to maintain good relations with its neighbours, but situations arose from time to time when its armed forces had to make supreme sacrifices to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, Defence Mini...

Greek COVID-19 cases hit record as new curbs kick in

Greece reported 935 new infections of COVID-19 on Saturday, a fresh daily record, as further restrictions to deal with a new wave kicked in for high-risk regions. In Athens, home to half the population, people were largely complying with ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020