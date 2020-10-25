TN govt offices to revert to 5-day week from Jan 1
A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1.
All government offices in Tamil Nadu would revert to a five-day workweek with effect from January 1, 2021, the state government said on Saturday. A government order dated May 15, 2020, had ordered all its offices to function with 50 per cent strength for six days a week in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
Subsequently, they were allowed to function with full strength from September 1. "The present six-day workweek including Saturday be modified and reverted to the five-day workweek with 100 per cent strength... with effect from January 1, 2021," Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said in an order.
