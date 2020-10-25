Strong harvest could boost Senegal economy by 2% this year, says finance min

Strong harvest could boost Senegal economy by 2% this year, says finance minReuters | Dakar | Updated: 25-10-2020 02:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 02:33 IST
Senegal's economy could grow by more than 2% this year because of strong agricultural harvests helped by heavy rains, finance minister Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo said on national television on Saturday.
The International Monetary Fund last month predicted that the economy would contract by 0.7% this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting By Diadie Ba Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
- Jonathan Oatis
- Senegal