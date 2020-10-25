Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

"I'll do what he’s unable to do: lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish China to actually strengthen manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania and across the country," he said. Biden asked if President Trump and the Republicans did not have time to deliver a real economic relief to working families and small business, then how in the middle of this pandemic, do they have the time to vote to confirm a Justice to the Supreme Court.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:17 IST
Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump has been "weak and chaotic" with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the country, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has alleged. Speaking at a campaign event in Pennsylvania, a battle ground State, on Saturday, he said Trump opened doors for big banks to make money in China.

"He (Trump) has been weak and chaotic with China on trade. All he has ended up doing is opening doors for big banks to make money in China and helped contribute to a surge of farm bankruptcies in America," Biden said. "I'll do what he's unable to do: lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish China to actually strengthen manufacturing jobs in Pennsylvania and across the country," he said.

Biden asked if President Trump and the Republicans did not have time to deliver a real economic relief to working families and small business, then how in the middle of this pandemic, do they have the time to vote to confirm a Justice to the Supreme Court. "I'll tell you why — it's Trump's dream of wiping Obamacare off the books. Because his nominee has said in the past the law should be struck down. If they get their way, more than 20 million Americans could lose their coverage, including nearly 1 million Pennsylvanians," said the Democratic presidential nominee.

Responding to the allegations from the ruling Republican party and Trump, Biden denied reports that he was planning to ban fracking. "And let me be clear. I will not ban fracking in Pennsylvania. I will protect Pennsylvania jobs. Period. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies," he said.

"Unlike Donald Trump, I don't think the big oil companies need a handout from the federal government. I'll get rid of USD 40 billion in fossil fuel subsidies, and invest that money in clean energy. I have a plan to create millions of clean energy jobs in wind, solar, and carbon capture. Donald Trump never delivered on his promise for a big infrastructure plan," Biden said. "He's done nothing, and our roads and bridges are crumbling just as climate change is accelerating more frequent extreme weather events," he said.

A day after he announced his action plan for COVID-19, Biden said that his administration will provide the funding for PPE and national standards for schools and businesses to reopen safely. he said he will bring together Republicans and Democrats to deliver economic relief to working families, schools, and businesses.

"As I said before, I will shutdown the virus, not the economy. We can walk and chew gum at the same time — and build back better than before. An independent analysis put out by Moody's — a Wall Street firm, projects that my plan will create 18.6 million jobs. That's seven million more jobs than the President's plan, and USD 1 trillion more in economic growth than the President's plan," he said. "Here's how my plan works: I'm not going to raise taxes on anyone who makes less than USD 400,000 a year. But, I'll ask big corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share. It's time working people and the middle class get tax relief — to help you buy your first home or to pay for health care premiums or for child care or for caring for an aging loved one," he added.

"We'll do more than just praise our essential workers. We'll pay them. We'll raise the federal minimum to USD 15 an hour. We'll make health care affordable for every American," Biden said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his 2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabads struggles in the Indian Premier League IPL. Cummi...

Trump has been 'weak, chaotic' with China on trade:Biden

US President Donald Trump has been weak and chaotic with China on trade and could not lead an effective strategy to mobilise a true international effort to pressure, isolate, and punish Beijing to strengthen manufacturing jobs across the co...

Lee Kun-hee, who made S.Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78

Lee Kun-hee, who built Samsung Electronics into a global powerhouse in smartphones, semiconductors and televisions, died on Sunday after spending more than six years in hospital following a heart attack, the company said.The charismatic lea...

India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to grow bigger than China in terms of shakti and vypati power and scope, adding the world knows that countrys expansionist designs. Bhagwat was speaking at the R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020