Left Menu
Development News Edition

India economy on verge of slow recovery as worst is over: PHDCCI

Investments in the infrastructure will refuel the growth trajectory with increased demand for commodities such as steel, cement and power which in turn will rejuvenate private investments and create new employment opportunities in the country,”said Aggarwal. The chamber observed that while several sectors of the economy will continue to have the after-effects of the pandemic, recent economic data shows that the worst is over and India is on the verge of a slow recovery..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 11:09 IST
India economy on verge of slow recovery as worst is over: PHDCCI

Industry body PHDCCI expects India’s GDP to contract by 7.9 per cent in the current financial year and grow by 7.7 per cent in 2021-22, assessing that the worst is over and the economy is on the verge of a slow recovery. The chamber, however, stated that unemployment remains a key challenge to be addressed by the government.

The PHDCCI drew the conclusions based on its analysis of 25 high-frequency economic indicators which point out that there has been a pickup in business normalization. However, the unemployment rate still remains a worry as it worsened to 8.3 per cent in August from 7.4 per cent in July, it said in a report.

"Going ahead, India should focus on moving away from imports from China, divert trade towards friendly economies, build domestic capacities and significantly scale-up indigenous production with a thrust to become self-reliant," PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said. It said also that efforts should be made to diversify the portfolio of export products in terms of more countries and also in terms of more products, where India has a core competence.

PHDCCI President Sanjay Aggarwal said on the back of various reforms undertaken by the government during the last six months, economic recovery has become visible in the high-frequency indicators. “At this juncture, on the basis of PHDCCI Economic and Business Momentum (EBM) Index, we estimate that the GDP growth will be at around (-) 7.9 per cent for the current financial year 2020-21 and 7.7 per cent for the next financial year 2021-22,” Aggarwal told PTI.

The chamber suggests that the government should prioritize demand creation measures to attain a positive growth trajectory in the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year ending March 2021. “Demand creation will have a significant effect on the enhanced production sentiments of producers,increased investments and employment creation. Investments in the infrastructure will refuel the growth trajectory with increased demand for commodities such as steel, cement and power which in turn will rejuvenate private investments and create new employment opportunities in the country,”said Aggarwal.

The chamber observed that while several sectors of the economy will continue to have the after-effects of the pandemic, recent economic data shows that the worst is over and India is on the verge of a slow recovery..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka increases coronavirus-curfew zones after spike in cases

Authorities in Sri Lanka increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through community-level transmission. So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. The virus...

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at key military base in Darjeeling district of WB

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday performed Shastra Puja worship of weapons at a key military base in Siliguri which is responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control LAC with China in the Sikkim sector. Chief of Army Staff Gen....

Black woman shot by officer seeks justice from hospital bed

A Black woman who was shot and wounded inside a vehicle by a police officer who also fatally shot her 19-year-old boyfriend on Satuday told about 200 people gathered at an emotional rally in suburban Chicago that shes fighting to be strong ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020