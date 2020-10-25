Left Menu
RBI Guv Das tests positive for COVID-19; to continue work from isolation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and will continue to work from isolation. Das said he is asymptomatic and has alerted those who came in contact with him in recent days. "I have tested COVID-19 positive.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone," he tweeted. Currently, the RBI has full strength of four deputy governors B P Kanungo, M K Jain, M D Patra and M Rajeshwar Rao. The RBI governor was quite active during the lockdown period and post unlock period to keep the economy and financial market in good shape.

He used both conventional and unconventional monetary policy tools to support economic recovery hit by COVID-19 crisis..

