Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 26

https://bit.ly/3kvQzpZ Sky News British technology company PrimaryBid will announce on Monday that it has secured 38 million pounds of new equity from new shareholders including the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), OMERS Ventures and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures.

Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 06:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 06:57 IST
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times

- UK special forces troopers stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight on Sunday night and apprehended seven stowaways after they were discovered by the crew and became violent. https://bit.ly/2Tmafkk - UK regulators are considering plans to allow banks to start paying dividends again next year as part of a deal to boost lending and support the economy. https://bit.ly/2HxrIDK

The Guardian The UK prime minister Boris Johnson and the home secretary Priti Patel are accused of endangering the personal safety of lawyers through their abusive attacks on the profession and should apologise, more than 800 former judges and senior legal figures have said in a letter sent to the Guardian. https://bit.ly/31FREV5

Royal Mail is to hire a record 33,000 temporary workers for the Christmas period – two-thirds more than usual – to handle the UK festive parcel frenzy triggered by the surge in online shopping. https://bit.ly/31IbtLd The Telegraph

The UK's cabinet office struck a deal worth up to 119 million pounds ($155.28 million) with one of the world's biggest marketing companies for a Covid campaign three weeks before the country went into a national lockdown, official filings show. https://bit.ly/3jy78Ah Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shareholders are demanding a massive overhaul of the sprawling business ahead of a crunch vote on Monday on a deeply discounted 2 billion pounds rights issue. https://bit.ly/3kvQzpZ

Sky News British technology company PrimaryBid will announce on Monday that it has secured 38 million pounds of new equity from new shareholders including the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE), OMERS Ventures and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures. https://bit.ly/3jwTMnY

($1 = 0.7663 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 7 million voted early in Texas, Harris to campaign Friday

A massive number of people have already voted in Texas since early voting started on October 13, leading experts to predict that the state could reach overall turnout levels unseen so far this century. Over seven million people have already...

Police video of fatal shooting of motorist in Illinois will be released

The Waukegan, Illinois, police video of the shooting death of an unarmed Black teenaged motorist, who wanted to be a rapper, will be released to the public, the mayor said at a prayer vigil Sunday.The videos release will add a measure of tr...

PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times- UK special forces troopers stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight o...

Mexico reports 4,360 new coronavirus cases, 181 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry reported on Sunday 4,360 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 181 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 891,160 and the death toll to 88,924.Health officials have said the real...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020