EndSARS: Lagos need N1 trillion to reconstruct property damages, says Femi

After the #EndSARS protest calmed down, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that Lagos State needs a minimum of N1 trillion to reconstruct the damage of properties across the metropolis, according to a news report by Today.

This happened as South West Governors have alleged that there were some elements keenly anxious to annihilate the South West and destroy its common heritage.

Also, the Ministers from South West have condemned the violence and said that there will be a proper investigation of the cause of the violence and will also prevent future occurrence.

They spoke during a commiseration and solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at Lagos House, Marina, after the spot assessment of some structures burnt by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protests last Wednesday and Thursday in Lagos Island.

Gbajabiamila, with some southwest Governors such as Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, and the Lagos States', Kayode Fayemi, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Seyi Makinde, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, respectively, with Ministers from southwest such as Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Mines and industries, Olamilekan Adegbite; Niyi Adebayo, Trade and Investments; and Olorunnibe Mamora, Health, state.

The deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr. Femi Hamzat, and Nigerian Bar Association President, Olumide Apata, were also present.

The team visited the burnt Nigeria Port Authority, NPA, building, Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, located in CMS, and the popular Lekki Toll Gate, Admiralty Circle.