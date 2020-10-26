Left Menu
Development News Edition

FlowerAura offers best selling Karwa Chauth gifts for wife

The Hindu calendar is marked with beautiful and divine festivals, of which Karwa Chauth is slated to be honoured by married couples on the 4th of November. Just like always, this year too FlowerAura offers it's best selling Karwa Chauth gifts for wives online.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:13 IST
FlowerAura offers best selling Karwa Chauth gifts for wife
FlowerAura logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Hindu calendar is marked with beautiful and divine festivals, of which Karwa Chauth is slated to be honoured by married couples on the 4th of November. Just like always, this year too FlowerAura offers it's best selling Karwa Chauth gifts for wives online. A few weeks from now, on 4th November, the married women and brides-to-be will step out in their best, wearing the blush of love, and holding a fast for their beloved husbands and fiance. The festival of love, commitment and divinity; Karwa Chauth will be honoured in its full glory. For over a decade, the leading florist, bakery, nursery, and gift portal of India, FlowerAura has been making every Karwa Chauth for the couples a beautiful one with its gift collection. This year is no different, but it just got better!

Ahead of the Karwa Chauth festive times, FlowerAura has launched its best selling collection of Karwa Chauth gift for wife boasting of umpteen number of options. From the blossoming flowers to express affection to melt-in-mouth cakes for breaking her fast sweetly; FlowerAura literally knows what works best for the women. In addition to these traditional gifts, they also have an eclectic selection of other tokens such as personalised gifts, plants, jewellery, combo and hampers. The personalised Karwa Chauth gift for wife includes choices like LED photo cushion, tote bag, beverage mug, wall frames, clocks, etc. Their combo gift and hampers have options such as cake with flowers, beauty hampers, peek-a-boo boxes, plants with personalised gifts, and many more thoughtful and meaningful tokens. FlowerAura also have some Karwa Chauth specific gifts like designer Karwa Chauth Thali, Karwa Chauth pooja poster, Sringaar gifts so that the wives can keep their fast religiously for the long life of their husbands.

In talks with Shrey Seghal, one of the founders of FlowerAura, " he emphasised how for FlowerAura every festival is of utmost importance, and therefore through our gifts, we try to portray the very essence of the festival and emotions that our customers feel. Each of our Karwa Chauth gifts is curated, keeping in mind the sentiments and the religious practices associated with this festivity. We hope, like all the previous years, this year too, the response will be overwhelming." All of the Karwa Chauth gifts can be availed at one's doorstep as FlowerAura facilitates its customers with hassle-free and excellent delivery services in 250+ Indian cities.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ananya Birla slams US restaurant for being ‘racist’

Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Groups billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being racist, saying the Italian-American dining place in California literally threw her and her family out of thei...

SC stays MP HC order asking political parties to conduct virtual campaign for bypoll

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh High Court order asking political parties to conduct their campaign for the November 3 assembly bypolls virtually instead of holding physical rallies due to COVID-19. A bench headed by J...

American jailed for attempt to overthrow Vietnam govt back in California

Michael Nguyen, a U.S. citizen sentenced last year to 12 years in a Vietnamese jail for attempting to overthrow the state, has been released and returned to his home in California, a family spokesman told Reuters on Monday.Nguyen, who was b...

Senior doctors of NDMC hospitals go on mass casual leave, threaten indefinite strike

Senior doctors of North Corporation-run hospitals went on casual leave en masse on Monday as the crisis over pending salaries of medics of civic-run facilities deepenedR R Gautam, president of the Municipal Corporation Doctors Association M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020