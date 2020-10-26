Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for elevated intraocular pressure drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution used for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 14:05 IST
Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for elevated intraocular pressure drug

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution used for the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure. The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution, 0.25 per cent and 0.5 per cent, Alembic Pharma said in a filing to BSE. The product is generic version of Bausch Health US' Timoptic-XE ophthalmic gel forming solution in the same strengths, it added. The company "has been granted a competitive generic therapies (CGT) designation for this ANDA and it is eligible for 180 days of CGT exclusivity as it is the first approved ANDA," Alembic Pharma said. This application has been co-developed in partnership with Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies, it added.

According to IQVIA, Timolol Maleate ophthalmic gel forming solution, 0.25 per cent and 0.5 per cent has an estimated market size of USD 71 million for the 12 months ending June 2020, Alembic Pharma said. The product is indicated in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma, it added. Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 949.25 per scrip on BSE, down 2.51 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europe prepares for more pain ahead as COVID surges

European leaders warned of difficult months ahead as the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic forced authorities to impose new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the disease.Word that a vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and ...

We played well but made mistake in final moment: Santo after draw against Newcastle United

After witnessing a draw against Newcastle United, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said his side played well but made a mistake in the final moment of the game. Wolves played out a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United in the Premier League o...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks

European stocks fell on Monday as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index decline...

Priyanka slams Yogi govt over law and order; says fear prevailing among people

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that fear prevails among the people of the state. Along with her tweet attacking the state go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020