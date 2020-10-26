Left Menu
New hosptial building will be completed by February next year: VIMSAR Director

The work on the Rs 150 crore six-storey super-speciality hospital project in the premises of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will be completed by February next year, an official said. Moreover, many medical equipment have already been procured for the super- speciality departments, he said. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 150 crore.

PTI | Burla | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:01 IST
The work on the Rs 150 crore six-storey super-speciality hospital project in the premises of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla will be completed by February next year, an official said. Though a target was set to complete the work on the building by August this year, the work got delayed due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed to check the spread of Coronavirus, the official said.

Director of the VIMSAR, Lalit Meher said, "The construction work of the building was stopped in March due to the nation-wide lockdown. But the work has resumed recently and the work is going on in full swing. We are hopeful that the work of the building will completed by February next year. Meher said the VIMSAR have already written to the government for the creation of posts for the departments which will function from the multi-storied building. Moreover, many medical equipment have already been procured for the super- speciality departments, he said.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 150 crore. While the Union government will contribute 70 per cent of the total budget, the state government will give the remaining 30 per cent expense. The construction of the building is being carried out at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the rest amount of Rs 70 crore will be spent on medical equipment, he said.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhubaneswar will be its nodal centre. Five new departments and four existing departments will function from the multi-storied building after it becomes operational. The five new departments, which will operate from the building, are Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Clinical Haematology, Plastic Surgery and Paediatric Surgery.

Apart from the five new departments, four existing departments, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology and Neurosurgery of the hospital will be upgraded and function from the six- storey building. Moreover, the super-specialty building will accommodate 60 ICU beds and 180 general beds. The project is being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surkshya Yojana (PMSSY).

