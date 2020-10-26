Left Menu
Development News Edition

AirAsia India resumes in-flight meal service

AirAsia India on Monday said it has resumed in-flight meal service for passengers following relaxations in regulatory guidelines by the government. Along with other Indian carriers, AirAsia India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:20 IST
AirAsia India resumes in-flight meal service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AirAsia India on Monday said it has resumed in-flight meal service for passengers following relaxations in regulatory guidelines by the government. "The airline has extended its in-flight dining experience options to pre-booked orders," a press release from the airline said

On August 27, the Aviation Ministry had permitted the airlines to serve pre-packed snacks, meals and beverages on domestic flights and hot meals on international flights. Along with other Indian carriers, AirAsia India resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. "AirAsia India announced the resumption of in-flight meal service, following relaxations in regulatory guidelines issued by the government," it said

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the pandemic.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain ...

Woman among 4 Nepalis held for robbery in bizman's house

EDS RPT after correcting slug Hyderabad, Oct 26 PTI Four Nepali nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for looting a businessmans house here, police said on Monday. The four committed the theft on October 19 and were a...

India's energy will energise the world, says PM Modi.

Indias energy will energise the world, says PM Modi....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European leaders warned of difficult months ahead as the resurgent pandemic forced authorities to impose new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the disease.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020