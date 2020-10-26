Exporters raise concerns over rising freight charges, container shortage

Exporters on Monday expressed concerns over rising freight charges and shortage of containers as it would impact the country's outbound shipments, and sought Commerce Ministry's intervention in the matter. During a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the exporters raised these issues along with others. Representatives of different export promotion councils participated in the deliberations.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S K Saraf said freight charges have increased significantly by about 30-50 per cent depending upon the destinations. He said protests by farmers in states like Punjab have impacted movement of containers which are used to ship goods. "We raised these issues in the meeting. These are big challenges for exporters," he said.

He added that about 10,000 containers are being held up and it has created a mismatch for export and import purposes. The other issues raised by exporters were about MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme) funds and faceless assessment by customs authorities.

Indian Oilseeds and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC) Chairman Khushwant Jain said agri products should be included in Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP). During April-September 2020 period, India's exports declined 16.66 per cent to USD 221.86 billion, while imports fell 35.43 per cent to USD 204.12 billion over the same period last year. PTI RR RVK.