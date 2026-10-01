 Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 00:24 IST
 Soccer-Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp amid reports of rift with coach Jesus

Cristiano ​Ronaldo confirmed ​on Wednesday he ‌had left ​Portugal's training camp after a turbulent ‌few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of a dispute with coach Jorge Jesus, ‌on the eve of their Nations ‌League match against Denmark. "Following the national team manager's press conference, and after a conversation ⁠with ​the President ⁠of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have ⁠decided to leave the national team's training ​camp," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, adding ⁠that he would tell Portuguese fans "the truth ⁠about ​the reasons behind my departure" in due course.

The Portugal squad ⁠later arrived at their hotel without Ronaldo ⁠and ⁠without Jesus, with the whereabouts of both still unknown.

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