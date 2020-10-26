Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustan Media Ventures net profit falls 77.8 pc to Rs 4.4 cr in Sept quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Monday reported a 77.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 22:31 IST
Hindustan Media Ventures net profit falls 77.8 pc to Rs 4.4 cr in Sept quarter

Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd (HMVL) on Monday reported a 77.8 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4.41 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.86 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 31.92 per cent to Rs 131.21 crore during the period under review, against Rs 192.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, the company said. Its total expenses rose 17.33 per cent to Rs 151.94 crore, against Rs 183.81 crore in the second quarter of 2019-20.

The company's shares on Monday closed at Rs 50.30 on the BSE, up 1.62 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thackeray showed mirror to BJP in his Dussehra speech: NCP

The NCP on Monday defended Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his criticism of the BJP during the Shiv Senas Dussehra rally, saying he mirrored reality to the NDA lead constituent through his speech. Minority Affairs Minister ...

Shoe hurled at Gujarat Deputy CM, BJP sees Congress hand

An unidentified person on Monday hurled a shoe in the direction of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel when he was addressing the media after a poll rally in Vadodara district. However, the footwear missed the target and landed just a...

Chhattisgarh cabinet approves various amendments in state policies

In a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government gave approvals to a number of amendments in the state policies on Monday. As per a state government release, the Chief Minister approved the pr...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Patel statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Gujarat on October 30 on a two-day visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020