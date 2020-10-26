Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 disrupts life in Moldova prepare with technical leadership from UNDP

The UN plan comprises five pillars: preserving health, protecting people, facilitating economic recovery, advancing a macroeconomic response and multilateral collaboration, and boosting social cohesion and community resilience.

UNDP | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:03 IST
COVID-19 disrupts life in Moldova prepare with technical leadership from UNDP
UNDP recently finalized the assessment of immediate, medium-term, and long-term impacts of the pandemic, with recommendations to the Government on ways to address them. Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 has disrupted every aspect of life in Moldova, according to a new UN response and recovery plan, prepared with technical leadership from UNDP. The plan calls for expanded basic services, social protection, and access to digital citizen-driven social services for vulnerable people in the landlocked Eastern European country.

The UN plan comprises five pillars: preserving health, protecting people, facilitating economic recovery, advancing a macroeconomic response and multilateral collaboration, and boosting social cohesion and community resilience.

UNDP recently finalized the assessment of immediate, medium-term, and long-term impacts of the pandemic, with recommendations to the Government on ways to address them. Moldova's economic output is expected to dive 6.7 percent this year before recovering to 0.2 percent growth in 2021, according to World Bank forecasts.

"What we see is that a return to the pre-COVID normalcy is neither possible nor desirable," UNDP Resident Representative for the Republic of Moldova Dima Al-Khatib said.

"The linkages between health and the environment are clear, as is the need to bridge lessons learnt from this crisis to the climate crisis. Building forward better will require major investments in primary health care and education, expanded access to information and more inclusive social services, support for civil society, and broader engagement with the private sector—with a special focus on women, children, migrants, the elderly, the poor, and other vulnerable groups."

Vulnerable communities stand to benefit most from more democratic, transparent, and accountable governance, including secure Internet voting systems accessible both to Moldovans inside the country and to an estimated 1 million Moldovans living abroad. UNDP is also working with partners toward digitization of public and administrative services, including citizen e-participation, e-data, e-learning, and a digital economy.

"These e-tools enhance the transparency and accountability of public institutions and provide better access to citizens to participate in decision-making, contribute to the development of people-centred services, and ensure government transparency and efficiency," Al-Khatib said.

In terms of response, UNDP has delivered medical supplies to frontline workers and medical facilities on both banks of the Nistru river—including hospitals and primary healthcare centres. Employees of the National Employment Agency, local public authorities from more than 100 communities, civil society organizations, and local volunteers have also been engaged in campaigns to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19.

With UNDP support, small businesses from all regions of the country are receiving technical and financial assistance to build resilience to crises and generate jobs for vulnerable people.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's COVID-19 state of emergency faces backlash

The Spanish government faced a backlash on Monday over its plans to put the country, one of Europes worst COVID-19 hotspots, under a state of emergency for six months. Opposition parties said that was too long, epidemiologists said the move...

Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protections

For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries combined. That reputation eroded during Donald Trumps presidency as he cut the ...

Abortion rights protests block city streets across Poland

Tens of thousands of Poles blocked city streets in cars, on bicycles and on foot on Monday on the fifth day of protests against a Constitutional Court ruling that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Catholic country...

Govt to bring new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR

The government will soon bring in a new law to curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR, a top official from the Ministry of Environment said on Monday. The new law will be only for Delhi and NCR. It will come out soon. I cannot comment on what pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020