Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers allowed to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains

"Train ticket will be sold only upon production of a valid identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in the case of lawyers and by the Bombay Hight Court registry in the case of registered clerks," it further points out. Presently, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 00:09 IST
Lawyers allowed to travel in special Mumbai suburban trains

Lawyers practicing in different courts and registered clerks of advocates are permitted to travel from Tuesday in special Mumbai suburban trains that are currently operating, Railway authorities said on Monday night. The permission will take effect on October 27 and will be in force till November 23, 2020, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said in a joint release.

The release said practicing lawyers and registered clerks can use the suburban services on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards till November 23. Earlier last week, the Railway authorities permitted women to travel on special suburban services during non-peak hours.

Most recently, they had also permitted private security guards with uniform and identify cards to travel on the suburban services. "The facility made available cannot be availed for undertaking travel during peak hours on any ground whatsoever and/or for any reason wherever," said the release.

It said the lawyers and their registered clerks will have to buy tickets every time while traveling on suburban locals, but monthly passes will not be issued. "Train ticket will be sold only upon production of a valid identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in the case of lawyers and by the Bombay Hight Court registry in the case of registered clerks," it further points out.

Presently, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman held for husband's murder

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in west Delhis Nihal Vihar area. The accused has been identified as Abigail, police said.On Monday morning, police received information from Deen Dayal Upadhyay H...

No onion auctions in Nashik district APMCs

There were no onion auctions in Agriculture Produce Market Committees APMCs across Nashik district of Maharashtra on Monday as traders registered their protest against the stock limit on the commodity imposed by the Centre. The Lasalgaon AP...

Merkel's party postpones Dec. 4 congress planned to choose new leader

The executive committee of German Chancellor Angela Merkels Christian Democrats CDU has decided to postpone a party congress planned for Dec. 4 to elect a new leader, Secretary General Paul Ziemiak said on Monday.The executive committee agr...

Missing American's mother says Pompeo undermines his release

The mother of Austin Tice, a freelance journalist and former U.S. Marine officer who disappeared while reporting in Syria in 2012, on Monday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of undermining efforts to free her son. In a statement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020