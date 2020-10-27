Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-British Business - Oct. 27

https://bit.ly/3jy0GcO The Telegraph British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to give councils extra money for holiday clubs in an attempt to end the row with footballer Marcus Rashford over free school meals.

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times

British insurer Aviva Plc has escaped a fine from the City regulator over the preference share debacle two years ago that angered investors and contributed to the exit of its chief executive. https://bit.ly/2TrV8Wz Lord Cormack has warned the UK government that putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk would be an act of "supreme folly" amid scrutiny of a controversial Brexit bill. https://bit.ly/3jzWU2q

The Guardian The row at the heart of the UK government over free school meals was laid bare on Monday night when the Treasury insisted Education Secretary Gavin Williamson had never asked for the extra money to fund the half-term extension. https://bit.ly/2TuPmnb

The National Health Service (NHS), the law firm Linklaters and the accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers are among the large companies that have promised to cumulatively hire 10,000 Black interns amid a push to improve the diversity of the UK's professional industries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to give councils extra money for holiday clubs in an attempt to end the row with footballer Marcus Rashford over free school meals. https://bit.ly/3kwOgDp British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is facing its first major strike in decades after staff at its Lancashire factories voted to walk out over plans to send work to Singapore. https://bit.ly/3kvKQR6

Sky News British footwear retailer Clarks is kicking off talks with landlords about store closures and rent cuts, reviving tensions between high street shop-owners and tenants which have been thrust into sharp focus during the COVID-19 crisis, Sky New reported. https://bit.ly/34tpgXZ

A group of senior City figures will on Tuesday launch 10,000 Black Interns, a programme that they will describe as an ambitious attempt to transform the prospects of young black people in the UK, Sky News said in its report. https://bit.ly/3e5WEXV The Independent

British Airways has confirmed that it is ending its contract with Marks and Spencer to provide inflight food on short-haul flights in economy class. https://bit.ly/3mpkz7B (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

