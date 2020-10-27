Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberation Australia's epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-10-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 11:00 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter(@WHO)

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Melbourne on eve of lockdown liberation

Australia's epicentre of COVID-19 infections, its second-most populous state of Victoria, said on Tuesday it had gone 48 hours without detecting any new cases for the first time in more than seven months. From Wednesday, Victoria will allow restaurants and cafes to re-open in its capital of Melbourne after a stringent lockdown lasting more than three months. Despite dwindling infections and businesses set to reopen, Victoria will only ease limits on social gatherings in the home, allowing two adults and dependents from one house to make one daily visit to one other household.

Melbourne's release from lockdown has boosted hopes for attendance at its traditional Boxing Day cricket test from Dec. 26, and the Australian Open, where the world's top tennis players are set to play 2021's first Grand Slam in January. British study finds evidence of waning antibody immunity

Antibodies against the coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population in summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long-lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community. Although virus immunity is a complex and murky topic and may be assisted by T cells, as well as B cells that can stimulate swift production of antibodies following virus re-exposure, the researchers said the experience of other coronaviruses suggested immunity might not be enduring.

Those confirmed by a gold standard PCR test to have COVID-19 had a less pronounced decline in antibodies, versus those who were asymptomatic and unaware of their original infection. The findings from scientists at Imperial College London, released as a pre-print paper, have not yet been peer-reviewed. New business jet travellers help fuel order recovery

Affluent travellers avoiding commercial flights during the pandemic are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned corporate aircraft deals this year and reviving some demand for new planes even as the business aviation industry braces for a slump in 2020 deliveries. Jets built as corporate aircraft, which can carry from roughly a handful to 19 travellers, tout less risk of exposure to the virus because their passengers can avoid airports and generally select who comes on board.

Pre-owned jet deals are bouncing back to near 2019 levels, while lawyers and brokers are seeing orders for new planes trickle in after a pandemic-induced lull, generating cautious optimism for corporate planemakers as they begin reporting quarterly earnings this week. Japan's deepening demographic crisis

Tumbling numbers of pregnancies and marriages in Japan during the pandemic are likely to intensify a demographic crisis in the rapidly ageing nation. Japan has the most aged society in the world, with more than 35% of its population expected to be 65 and over by 2050, a trend that poses risks for economic growth and strains government finances. Recent official data showed a fall of 11.4% in the number of notified pregnancies during the three months to July from a year earlier, while the number of marriages over the same period dropped 36.9%. The sharp decline in marriages matters because the majority Japan's babies are born in wedlock.

Policymakers are scrambling to tackle the crisis, covering fertility treatment with health insurance and doubling to 600,000 yen ($5,726) the ceiling on a one-off government allowance for newlyweds.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UK High Commission opens its visa application centers across Nigeria

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced that its visa application centers across the country have reopened, according to a news report by Today.Newsmen had reported that the commission had shut down its centers across Nigeria follo...

Barrett swearing-in differs markedly from 'superspreader'

This time they mostly wore masks. Its been only a month since President Donald Trumps Rose Garden event to announce he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the Supreme Court. That packed celebration for friends and allies of the pre...

Maruti, Microsoft develop tech for testing applicants seeking driver's license

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Tuesday said the company in association with Microsoft Research India has developed a smartphone-based technology for testing applicants seeking drivers license. The technology - HAMS...

Vietnam races to prepare devastated central region as typhoon nears

Vietnam was rushing to ensure more than half a million people were out of harms way on Tuesday, ahead of the arrival of a powerful typhoon set to dump more heavy rain on a central region devastated by weeks of intense weather.Hundreds of fl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020