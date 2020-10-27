Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yotta Infrastructure to invest Rs 7,000 cr to set up datacenter park in Gr Noida

It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region,” Yotta's chief executive and co-founder Sunil Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:54 IST
Yotta Infrastructure to invest Rs 7,000 cr to set up datacenter park in Gr Noida
Representative image

Hiranandani group firm Yotta Infrastructure on Tuesday it will invest up to Rs 7,000 crore in Greater Noida to set up a datacenter park. Yotta Infrastructure, the datacenter arm of the realty-focused group, has received approvals to build a hyperscale datacenter park on a 20-acre campus from the state government, it said in a statement.

The park will consist of six interconnected datacenter buildings which will offer 30,000 racks capacity and require 200 MW of power, the statement said, adding that the estimated cost for the same is between Rs 6,000-7,000 crore. The construction for the first building will commence in December 2020. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group said, "Yotta's vision to support the Digital India initiative just received a big boost with the inclusion of our Northern India campus that will enable us to address India's growing need for data sovereignty". Yotta had in July launched a Rs 1,100-crore facility on the outskirts of the financial capital adjacent to an upcoming realty project of its own, and announced an intention to invest over Rs 15,000 crore over the next decade in the business.

The company had also announced its memorandum of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government for setting up a campus in Chennai at an investment of Rs 4,000 crore (approximately USD 541 million). It can be noted that competition in the datacenters business is getting intense, with new investment announcements from the likes of Adani Group, as data consumption increases in the country because of the pandemic and a greater adoption of cloud solutions.

Industry players are fearing that there can be margin pressures for the next few years before consolidation sets-in. The group's chief executive Darshan Hiranandani said this will be the first hyperscale datacenter in the national capital region which contributes 10 per cent of Indian gross domestic product (GDP) for which construction will begin by December this year.

"We expect our NCR campus to be operational with the first building before July 2022. It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyperscale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region," Yotta's chief executive and co-founder Sunil Gupta said. Yotta is a managed datacenter service provider that designs, builds, and operates large-scale hyperdensity datacenter parks in Navi Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. A 100 per cent subsidiary of the real estate giant Hiranandani Group, Yotta offers services like wholesale colo, retail colo, hybrid Multi-cloud, IT management, security services, network connectivity and more – all on a pay as you use model.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...

European stocks struggle as miners lead declines

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after sharp declines in the previous session, as weakness in miners and automakers offset upbeat results from UK blue-chip companies HSBC and BP.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1 by 0820 GMT aft...

Union minister Athawale tests positive, hospitalized in Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose go corona, go chant became a national sensation, on Tuesday tested coronavirus positive, an official said. The Republican Party of India A leader has been admitted to a private hospital in south Mumbai,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020