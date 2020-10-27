CRMNEXT Announces Partnership with IDfy for Video Banking Solutions

CRMNEXT's Customers will have instant access to IDfy's Fraud Detection and Video Onboarding Solutions Banks can now open zero touch accounts, onboard and service customers instantly and securely on the new integrated Video Banking platform. There has been a 300% increase in new accounts opened through digital channels. Leading banks are leveraging this to reduce account opening costs by 90%. Mumbai, October 2020: CRMNEXT, the world's leading CRM solutions in the banking and insurance industry, has announced integration with IDfy, one of Asia's leading Video Banking solutions, to provide video banking, fraud detection and digital KYC solutions to enable banks with zero touch account opening, onboarding and servicing. Customers can start their journeys from any device and enjoy seamless account opening, onboarding and servicing with AI-enabled processes including video KYC. Benefits of CRMNEXT + IDfy CRMNEXT integration with IDfy will help banks video-enable customer-facing processes allowing them to acquire new customers remotely with a simpler, safer and 100% secure Video KYC process. The new integrated video platform allows Banks' customers to connect on a live video call to complete all onboarding processes including the mandatory KnowYourCustomer (KYC). The platform comes integrated with identification, authentication and verification APIs and allows flexibility for use cases across Assets and Liabilities like Account Openings, Credit Cards, Fixed Deposits, Loans, and Capital Markets. The solution is compliance ready with GDPR, AML, KYC, and other regulations. Comments on the News Mr. Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, CRMNEXT, said, "Our new solutions will enable the banking industry to effectively acquire, onboard and serve new customers. Our customers are witnessing significant savings in costs, increased conversion and retention rates without any risks and frauds. We believe this will be a game-changing solution to power growth during the pandemic and the new normal thereafter." Mr. Wriju Ray, Chief Business Officer, IDfy said, "The Banking industry is poised for a transformation through the application of video across customer-facing processes. CRMNEXT customers will now have best-in-class Video Banking integrated into their world class CRM solution. This will benefit end customers with easier access to finances while keeping Banks safe and efficient." CRMNEXT is a global leader in banking, insurance, and financial customer experience and engagement solutions. Its customers include large global banks and insurance companies including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TATA AIA, SBI Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz, Metlife, Transunion CIBIL etc. IDfy is ranked amongst Asia's Top 5 Regulatory Technology companies (REGTECH100). Leading Banks like HDFC and Kotak Bank, payments companies like PayTM and PhonePe, NBFCs and Fintechs like BACQ and Bajaj Finserv use IDfy's technology solutions to stay safe and compliant while onboarding customers remotely from the comfort of their homes. About CRMNEXT: CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM software solution provider in Insurance CRM and Banking CRM services. It is used by more than 1 million bankers to manage more than a billion customers on its platform globally. A Gartner Magic Quadrant Challenger company, CRMNEXT picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results, and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. CRMNEXT eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. It has to its credit the largest banking CRM implementation globally. It has become the largest CRM in insurance services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service, and innovation. IDfy helps people and business build authentic relationships by ensuring that both parties are who they claim to be and can be trusted. IDfy's solutions detect and prevent fraud at source, accurately identifying entities and verifying their credentials. IDfy's solutions help safely onboard customers, merchants, service partners, and employees. These solutions are ensuring safety and compliance in industries such as Banks and Financial Services, E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, P2P communities, Gaming, and Logistics. IDfy's clients include HDFC Bank, Amazon, Fidelity, AirBnB, Dream11, Kotak, and IndusInd Bank. IDfy was formed in 2011. IDfy's investors include MegaDelta Capital, Blume Ventures, BEENext, and Dream Incubators. For more information, please visit www.idfy.com