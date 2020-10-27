udChalo empowers Bhaarat ka Bharat on his Solo Cycling Record Breaking Expeditions

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, a top Online Travel portal for Indian Defence Personnel takes great pride in supporting and encouraging Army Officer, Lt. Col Bharat Pannu, an avid cyclist on his Record Breaking Solo Cycling Expeditions. udChalo with an aim to serve the services and standby the fauji community, has been closely associated with Lt Col Bharat Pannu, also known as Bhaarat ka Bharat and empowered him for two consecutive years in his race to win.

Lt Col Bharat Pannu, a graduate from AIT, Pune and a serving officer of the Indian Army is passionate about cycling and has achieved several international and local achievements and records over the years. Earlier this month, he attempted and completed the Guinness World Record Expedition from Leh to Manali, via the Rohtang Pass. The route covered a total distance of 472 kms through a challenging Himalayan mountain road and was a new and successful Guinness World Record completed in 35 hours and 25 mins making our Nation proud of his achievement.

Team udChalo in its efforts to encourage and support a fauji reached out with wishes from its employees, travel partners and customers from the Defence community through an online engagement activity, cheering Lt Col Bharat Pannu all through his cycling expedition. "The potential for greatness lives in each one of us... you just need to let it surface. I thank udChalo and my entire team for supporting me during my solo cycling expeditions. It means a lot to be encouraged by your very own fauji community," said Lt Col Bharat Pannu, while commenting on this occasion as he arrived in Pune.

Lt Col Bharat Pannu's solo cycling journey continued soon after he completed his first record as he attempted a second Guinness World Record fastest solo cycling expedition on the Golden Quadrilateral route. This record covered a total distance of 5950 kms and connected Kolkata, New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He completed 4421 kms and has another 1200 kms to complete to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. After 10 continuous days of solo cycling, starting from India Gate at New Delhi, he arrived at Pune on 26 October night and was greeted and cheered by the udChalo team in Pune. He heads from Pune to Mumbai and ends his cycling journey back in New Delhi.

"We at udChalo are proud of our very own Bhaarat ka Bharat with his recent Leh to Manali Solo cycling achievement and wish him all the very best as he aims at breaking yet another Guinness World Record soon," said Varun Jain, Co-founder, Director & CEO, Upcurve Business Services Pvt. Ltd. udChalo, a Brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited is an Online Travel portal for Defence personnel. The company was founded in 2012 by Army Institute of Technology graduates, Ravi Kumar and Varun Jain and cemented over the years with an aim to create a platform that helps the Indian Defence Personnel and their Dependents to travel with utmost ease and convenience.

udChalo is registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India and approved by IATA. It operates in the areas of travel for Defence personnel through the Website www.udchalo.com, App platform and 70 plus Offline ticket booking offices catering to more than 2.8 million serving Defence Personnel, Veterans and their Dependants. In order to honour our brave men for their hard work, dedication and sacrifices they make to safeguard our nation, udChalo has partnered with major airlines including Indigo Airlines, Air India, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara, TruJet and Go Air to offer special fares to the Indian Armed Forces Community.

Besides offering the convenience of air travel, the company has also introduced hotels, taxis, buses, trains and Tax filing as additional service offerings to its customers and is in the process of integrating additional services into its portfolio. udChalo's booking offices are operated by Veterans/Veer Naris/Dependents from the Indian Armed Forces community. With a vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, the company stands true to its motto 'Service for Services'. The company has recently been awarded the 4th position at the Economic Times ET Rise, India's Fastest Growing MSME 2020 apart from receiving the SIDBI Economic Times MSE Awards 2019 for the Best Employment Generating MSE in the Small - Services segment and the Entrepreneur India Award for the 'Travel startup of the year 2019'.

It has also been recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA's (Online travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive fares for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents. udChalo's, aim is to make life simpler by building unique, convenient, and cost-effective platforms for soldiers to access consumer products and services. udChalo Services including flights, hotels and tax filing are now available to everyone at affordable costs coupled with reliable customer service.

