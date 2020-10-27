Left Menu
SpiceJet starts facilitating COVID-19 tests for passengers in India, UAE

"As the COVID-19 negative test report has become mandatory for passengers, especially for international travel, there are rising apprehensions among travelers regarding the entire process of complying with various pre-travel requirements," it said. Passengers can submit their samples at a "location of choice", including at home, using the "At your Doorstep" service, the airline said, adding that the appointment booking service for testing is being offered by VFS Global.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

SpiceJet has started facilitating COVID-19 testing for its passengers in India and the UAE with the help of VFS Global, a press release issued by the airline said on Tuesday. "As the COVID-19 negative test report has become mandatory for passengers, especially for international travel, there are rising apprehensions among travelers regarding the entire process of complying with various pre-travel requirements," it said.

Passengers can submit their samples at a "location of choice", including at home, using the "At your Doorstep" service, the airline said, adding that the appointment booking service for testing is being offered by VFS Global. The test reports will be sent by the associated laboratory to the registered email address of the individual within 24 to 60 hours, ensuring the confidentiality of the result, the release said.

In India, the passengers can visit an ICMR-approved laboratory in Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Pune to give the samples, the release said. It mentioned that the COVID-19 test fees in India will be in accordance with the regulated prices set by local government bodies and the same rates will apply for children and adults.

"Passengers traveling from the UAE may submit their test samples at the partnered certified laboratory in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai or Sharjah or at a location of choice within the UAE. The test prices will start as low as AED 160 for both children and adults," the release said. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July.

The country started the scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

