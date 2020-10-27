Left Menu
Development News Edition

EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira plumbs new lows, EMEA FX weakens

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:06 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira plumbs new lows, EMEA FX weakens

Turkey's lira hit a record low on Tuesday and most other emerging market currencies in Europe, Middle East, and Africa fell as a rise in coronavirus infections and little progress in U.S. stimulus talks dampened demand for risk-linked assets. Strains in Turkey's ties with the United States, a row with France, a dispute with Greece over maritime rights, and middling monetary policy support from the central bank have weighed on the lira, making it one of the worst-performing EMEA currencies this year.

The lira sank 1% to a new low of more than 8.1 to the dollar and has shed more than 36% in value this year. "It would have been difficult for the Central Bank of Turkey to admit more clearly that it is not willing to take any measures to stabilize the inflation outlook and the lira against political pressure," Esther Reichelt, FX & EM analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note.

"Increased geopolitical tensions and the threat of U.S. sanctions are exacerbating the lira-negative sentiment further." Turkish stocks were flat, while MSCI's index of emerging market stocks moved along a similar line.

The sentiment was dampened by Wall Street marking its worst day in a month while rising coronavirus cases in the United States and Europe bought about new curbs on economic activity. Markets were also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. presidential election next week.

Russia's rouble dropped 0.3%, while stocks fell up to 1%. Analysts at Societe Generale posited that recent pressure on the rouble also came from markets pricing in a possible Democrat win in the U.S. election. "The conventional wisdom is that under Joe Biden, the U.S. administration is likely to mend relationships with traditional allies and be harder on Russia than the Republicans," Societe Generale analysts wrote.

Russian authorities ordered people across the country to wear facemasks in some public places and asked regional authorities to consider shutting bars and restaurants overnight after a surge in coronavirus cases. Central European currencies fell to the euro, while stocks in the region rose slightly. A spike in local coronavirus cases has also weighed on stocks and currencies recently.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US ink defence pact; Pompeo says US stands with India, mentions killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

India and the US signed the landmark defense pact, BECA, that will allow the sharing of high-end military technology, geospatial maps and classified satellite data between their militaries as the two countries held a high-level dialogue on ...

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-President Donald Trump reveled in one of his signature achievements on Monday at a White House ceremony to celebrate U.S. Senate confirmation of his third Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, eight days before the election - With just...

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians killed or wounded in 2020 - UN

Nearly 6,000 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first nine months of the year as heavy fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents rages on despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said on Tuesday. From Ja...

Man attacks TV actress with knife in Mumbai

A man allegedly stabbed a TV actress with a knife in suburban Andheri after she turned down his marriage proposal, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when actress Malvi Malhotra ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020