Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kinetic Green plans to invest Rs 1,750 cr in golf cart, battery swapping projects in Andhra

EV maker Kinetic Green is looking to set up a manufacturing facility for electric golf carts besides a battery swapping unit at an investment of Rs 1,750 crore in Andhra Pradesh, a top company official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:55 IST
Kinetic Green plans to invest Rs 1,750 cr in golf cart, battery swapping projects in Andhra

EV maker Kinetic Green is looking to set up a manufacturing facility for electric golf carts besides a battery swapping unit at an investment of Rs 1,750 crore in Andhra Pradesh, a top company official said. Kinetic Green Energy  & Power Solutions, which is a part of the Pune-based Kinetic Group, had in February 2018 announced  setting up of a joint venture with Tonino Lamborghini in India for design and manufacture of premium segment golf carts and other electric off-road vehicles.

"We are exploring the possibility of setting up a unit in SEZ for the golf cart project. It is in the proposal phase. It is a combination of a unit in SEZ  and we are also looking at investment in setting up battery swapping (infrastructure) to promote electric three-wheelers irrespective of the brand,"  Kinetic Green founder and CEO Sulajja Firodia Motwani told PTI in an interaction. She said the company has submitted a proposal to the Andhra Pradesh government, and it is awaiting the government's response.

Motwani said the two projects-- setting up a manufacturing facility for electric golf carts and a battery swapping unit -- entail an investment of Rs 1,750 crore. "For Lamborghini , we are looking to set up a plant in SEZ because that will allow us to have an attractive export opportunity," she said adding that separately the company is looking at setting up a battery swapping unit for three-wheelers.

"We are looking at these opportunities as part of our proposal," Motwani added. She said Andhra Pradesh  is the largest three-wheeler market in the country but only for the high-speed three-wheelers.

"There is no e-rickshaw market there.  So, if you have to penetrate in the high-speed market you have to have battery swapping (facility)  because then the vehicle becomes very attractive." Kinetic Green plans to  set up the battery swapping infrastructure in the key cities of Andhra Pradesh  so that three-wheelers can be sold in a large number, Motwani said. "The network that we are looking at is not only for our three- wheelers but  for any  brand," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among othe...

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawans brilliant form in the Indian Premier League IPL is a big advantage for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the h...

Pompeo, Asper meet PM Modi after 2+2 dialogue

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after the third 22 ministerial dialogue between the two countries during which Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement BECA, ...

Adam Sandler to star in adaptation of sci-fi novel 'Spaceman of Bohemia'

Taking one of his offbeat turns, actor Adam Sandler is all set to star in an untitled adaptation of sci-fi novel Spaceman of Bohemia written by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfar. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been picked u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020