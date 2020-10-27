Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Genius Sports bets on NY-listed SPAC to go public in $1.5 bln deal

London-based Genius Sports Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would go public through a merger with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group Inc II, joining the bandwagon of firms going public via SPAC deals.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:10 IST
UK's Genius Sports bets on NY-listed SPAC to go public in $1.5 bln deal

London-based Genius Sports Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would go public through a merger with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group Inc II, joining the bandwagon of firms going public via SPAC deals. Genius Sports, which acquires data from sports events and supplies it to sports betting operators, said the deal, which is valued at about $1.5 billion including debt, is expected to close in Q1 2021.

The company maintains partnerships with over 500 sports organisations globally, including the NBA, NCAA, FIBA, FIFA, English Premier League and NASCAR. "We chose a SPAC deal to help us list quickly and minimise distractions to the daily running of the business," CEO Mark Locke said in a phone interview, when asked why the company chose not to pursue a traditional IPO.

Merging with a SPAC, an alternative to going public in a traditional initial public offering, involves less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the market valuation and funds raised. SPACs have been behind some of the most high-profile public listings over the past year, including online betting firm DraftKings and billionaire investor Richard Branson's space tourism firm Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

dMY, which the Genius Sports called a "natural partner", went public in August after raising $240 million from its IPO and has already bought Chicago-based online gambling company Rush Street Interactive LP. The boards of both the companies have unanimously approved the transaction, the company said, adding that Locke will be CEO of the new merged entity.

The new company is expected to trade its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GENI" upon closing of the deal, it said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Tanzania: UN chief urges safe, peaceful polls

In a statement from his spokesperson, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres urged political leaders and their supporters to participate in the polls peacefully and refrain from violence.He also called on the authorities to provide a safe and se...

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

Amaravati, Oct 27 PTI The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among othe...

Shikhar Dhawan's form is 'big advantage' for Delhi Capitals: Gambhir

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Shikhar Dhawans brilliant form in the Indian Premier League IPL is a big advantage for the Delhi Capitals. Recently, Dhawan became the first player to register two consecutive centuries in the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020