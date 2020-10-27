Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kinetic Green launches electric cargo 3-wheeler 'Safar Jumbo'

The company is looking to deliver over 5,000 Safar Jumbo units in the next 6-7 months, with the commercial supply set to begin from next month, said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO  Kinetic Green Energy  & Power Solutions at the e-launch of the vehicle. The electric vehicle maker also plans to roll out variants of  its latest offering  for different applications like gas cylinder distribution, waste collection, among others, she said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:41 IST
Kinetic Green launches electric cargo 3-wheeler 'Safar Jumbo'

Kinetic Green on Tuesday launched its high performance electric cargo three-wheeler 'Safar Jumbo' amid a growing demand for such vehicles particularly in the e-commerce segment. The company is looking to deliver over 5,000 Safar Jumbo units in the next 6-7 months, with the commercial supply set to begin from next month, said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO  Kinetic Green Energy  & Power Solutions at the e-launch of the vehicle.

The electric vehicle maker also plans to roll out variants of  its latest offering  for different applications like gas cylinder distribution, waste collection, among others, she said. At a top speed of 55 kmph, the indigenously-designed  vehicle is equipped with advanced lithium ion battery pack designed to give a range of 120 km on a single charge, and it will also be available on swappable battery platform,  the company said.

Safar Jumbo is packed with modern technology and hi-tech features  such as steel body, digital cluster, Kinetic Konnect app and GPS,  independent rear suspension and hydraulic brakes, among others. It is suitable for all cities --big or small, Kinetic Green said. “We are extremely proud to bring this game changer E3W to Indian market. Its high performance and large load carrying capacity makes it a strong contender to lead the home delivery revolution in the country," Motwani said.

Over the last few years and especially in the "new normal" of the COVID-19 era, the company  has seen a massive growth in the e-commerce segment in India, for home delivery of all sorts of products and groceries, she said. "Our Safar Jumbo is specially designed to meet the needs of the e-commerce companies and their logistics partners, offering them a sustainable last mile delivery solution at a phenomenal cost of 50 paise per km, which will bring down their delivery cost (as against Rs 3 per km for a diesel engine-run three-wheeler)," she added.

The new vehicle  is getting excellent response from these customers and Kinetic Green is  already running pilots with several companies, she said. " We will start commercial supplies of Safar Jumbo from November and expect to deliver over 5,000 vehicles in the next 6-7 months. We will slowly roll out variants of the vehicle for different applications," Motwani said.

Kinetic  Green's group company, Kinetic Mobility, will also offer the e-cargo fleet to select customers on a “lease” basis to help seed the concept, she added. With a dealership network of around 175 dealers across India,  the new electric three-wheeler will be rolled out to all dealerships over next few weeks, the company said.

The vehicle is also suitable for distribution of gas cylinders and water, for waste collection and management, delivery of FMCG goods from wholesalers to retailers and other special applications, the company said. The new electric three-wheeler will qualify for the FAME II subsidy and will come with a best in class warranty of 3 years, Kinetic Green said.

The company has its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra, with an assembly capacity of 6,000 electric 3-wheelers per month..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley

From downtown Srinagar to the sensitive Pulwama, Bandipora or Sopore, football fever has gripped the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a plethora of activities being carried out by the trailblazing Real Kashmir FC. RKFC chairp...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore&#160;from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and&#160;Mozambique Holdings MD&#160;Deepak Parayanke...

J&K LG sanctions over 10,000 loan cases for budding entrepreneurs

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday announced sanction of over 10,000 loan cases for the union territorys budding entrepreneurs under various programmesSinha said his mantra for Jammu and Kashmir revolved around fou...

Dismiss plea of Rajput's sisters for quashing FIR: Rhea to HC

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday requested the Bombay High Court to dismiss a petition filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs two sisters to quash the FIR lodged against them for forging and procuring fake medical prescription for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020