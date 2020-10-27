Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lenders of DHFL ask bidders to further sweeten offers

Not satisfied with the bids received, lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have asked the four suitors, including Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises, to come up with improved offers for the beleaguered firm in the next few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:48 IST
Lenders of DHFL ask bidders to further sweeten offers
Representative image

Not satisfied with the bids received, lenders of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have asked the four suitors, including Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises, to come up with improved offers for the beleaguered firm in the next few days. According to sources, lenders have given time till October 31 to bidders to further sweeten their offers, failing which they will decide on next course of action.

Earlier this month, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) had received four bids for either picking up stake in the company or buying out assets. The four bidders are Adani Group, Piramal Enterprises, US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy. In November, the Reserve Bank referred DHFL, the third largest pure-play mortgage lender, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings.

DHFL was the first finance company to be referred to the NCLT by the RBI using special powers under Section 227. Prior to that, the company's board was superseded and R Subramaniakumar was appointed as the administrator. He is also the resolution professional under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Since investors have submitted poor bids, lenders are likely to lose over Rs 65,000 crore against the total liabilities of Rs 95,000 crore. The Mumbai-based mortgage player had total assets worth Rs 93,000 crore with retail and wholesale asset portfolio pegged at Rs 33,000 crore and Rs 48,000 crore, respectively. SBI is the lead banker with an exposure of over Rs 10,000 crore to DHFL, while LIC and EPFO will also have to write off nearly Rs 10,000 crore Oaktree has submitted bid for the entire company and the bid value is Rs 20,000 crore as against the admitted liability of Rs 95,000 crore with Rs 10,000 crore cash in hand.

Therefore, accepting Oaktree bid would result in a write-off of Rs 65,000 crore for the lenders led by SBI. Adani Group bid for DHFL's Rs 40,000-crore wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio, valuing it at Rs 3,000 crore.

Piramal Enterprises submitted bid for DHFL's retail portfolio. It quoted Rs 12,000 crore for the business and is asking for 18 per cent yield on this portfolio. According to bankers, the bid of SC Lowy has many conditions.

The lenders and bidders are also jittery due to the ongoing CBI and ED investigation against the alleged fraud and siphoning off of huge value by DHFL promoters Wadhwan Brothers by fudging of accounts and creating 2.6 lakh fake accounts, which have been termed as "Bandra Book Entities" in the forensic audit conducted by Grant Thornton, sources had said. Meanwhile, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has granted DHFL 90 more days for corporate insolvency resolution process on account of the lockdown. The fresh deadline ends on January 5, 2021.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...

AP govt launches 'Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam' for SC, ST entrepreneurs

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has unveiled a development initiative for the benefit of SC and ST entrepreneurs, providing higher reimbursement in power charges and investment subsidy among others, tweaking its over ...

RKFC chairperson apprises Rijiju of sporting activities being carried out in valley

From downtown Srinagar to the sensitive Pulwama, Bandipora or Sopore, football fever has gripped the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, thanks to a plethora of activities being carried out by the trailblazing Real Kashmir FC. RKFC chairp...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore&#160;from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and&#160;Mozambique Holdings MD&#160;Deepak Parayanke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020