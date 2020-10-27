Left Menu
Development News Edition

Touch Me- Anti Finger Print laminate by Stylam Industries

Not only this, the whole of home design trends has also changed with the prevailing situation. Stylam's TouchMe Anti Finger Print Laminate brings utility & style to a whole new level. Stylam Industries has also launched a new TVC promo ‘KuchNahiDikhega’ for the product Anti Fingerprint Laminate.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 17:41 IST
Touch Me- Anti Finger Print laminate by Stylam Industries

#kuchnahidikhega COVID-19 has made everybody re-look at their choices and chose products that are more hygienic, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. In light to this, Stylam Industries, Asia’s leading laminate company, has launched an Anti-finger print laminate- Touch Me to meet the market needs. Year 2020 has marked a turning point in all of our lives as we come to terms with living with COVID-19. It has not only affected our normal lives but the whole of our lifestyle as well, whether it’s going out, eating, touching, travelling, meeting people and everything around. Not only this, the whole of home design trends has also changed with the prevailing situation.

Stylam's TouchMe Anti Finger Print Laminate brings utility & style to a whole new level. It has been designed in such a way that it keeps you safe throughout with its thermal healing capability and antimicrobial surface protection. Its matte finish and soft-to-touch feel also result in a premium look and easy maintenance. The TouchMe line's unique design also guarantees that no matter how many times a surface is touched or scratched; no trace remains. This preserves the laminate from looking old or disintegrating, eliminates unwanted odours and stains, and reduces the frequency with which it must be cleaned. Stylam Industries has also launched a new TVC promo ‘KuchNahiDikhega’ for the product Anti Fingerprint Laminate. The TVC became the “most visible” promo during IPL 2020.

Laminates that stay clean, remain looking new are easy to maintain! Available Sizes: 1220x2440mm Available Thickness: 1 mm and above Applications: Countertops, cafes, table tops, doors, partitions, cabinets, stores, wall claddings, restaurants, kitchen etc. Price: 2950*/Sheet(*Plus taxes) PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook's India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company.

Facebooks India head of public policy Ankhi Das quits, says company....

Attacked by Sri Lankan Navy with bottles, allege fishermen

Groups of fishermen from here were attacked allegedly by the Sri lankan Navy personnnel using bottles and stones earlyon Tuesday while fishing near Dhanushkodi, resulting in injuries to some and damage to theirgear, a fishermen association ...

Apollo Laundry Launches Unique Infection Control Laundry System for Hospitals in India

New Delhi India, Oct 27 ANINewsVoir Apollo Laundry, an end-to-end laundry solutions provider, has launched Infection Control Laundry System with unique barrier technology for hospitals in India. Currently, the hospital laundry is often hand...

Suarez could be in starting XI of Atletico Madrid for UCL fixture: Simone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simone has said that striker Luis Suarez could be a part of the starting XI for the side in their Champions League fixture against Salzburg. Suarez has been training individually ahead of the Champions League fix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020