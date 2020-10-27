Touch Me- Anti Finger Print laminate by Stylam Industries

#kuchnahidikhega COVID-19 has made everybody re-look at their choices and chose products that are more hygienic, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial. In light to this, Stylam Industries, Asia’s leading laminate company, has launched an Anti-finger print laminate- Touch Me to meet the market needs. Year 2020 has marked a turning point in all of our lives as we come to terms with living with COVID-19. It has not only affected our normal lives but the whole of our lifestyle as well, whether it’s going out, eating, touching, travelling, meeting people and everything around. Not only this, the whole of home design trends has also changed with the prevailing situation.

Stylam's TouchMe Anti Finger Print Laminate brings utility & style to a whole new level. It has been designed in such a way that it keeps you safe throughout with its thermal healing capability and antimicrobial surface protection. Its matte finish and soft-to-touch feel also result in a premium look and easy maintenance. The TouchMe line's unique design also guarantees that no matter how many times a surface is touched or scratched; no trace remains. This preserves the laminate from looking old or disintegrating, eliminates unwanted odours and stains, and reduces the frequency with which it must be cleaned. Stylam Industries has also launched a new TVC promo ‘KuchNahiDikhega’ for the product Anti Fingerprint Laminate. The TVC became the “most visible” promo during IPL 2020.

Laminates that stay clean, remain looking new are easy to maintain! Available Sizes: 1220x2440mm Available Thickness: 1 mm and above Applications: Countertops, cafes, table tops, doors, partitions, cabinets, stores, wall claddings, restaurants, kitchen etc. Price: 2950*/Sheet(*Plus taxes)