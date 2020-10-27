Left Menu
Mandaviya inaugurates direct entry facility at VOC port; dwell time to reduce

"Union Minister of State for Shipping , Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 'Direct Port Entry (DPE) facility' of VO Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque," the shipping ministry said in a statement. The DPE facility would enable direct movement of containers from factories, without intermediate handling at any CFS, thus facilitating shippers to gate-in their factory stuffed exports directly to the container terminal on 24x7 basis, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:11 IST
Representative image

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated direct port entry facility at VO Chidambaranar Port, a move that will reduce logistics cost and boost ease of doing business. Addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, Mandaviya said the facility will help increase ease of doing business for exporters, as it will bring efficiency and reduce dwell time.

It will also lower tariff cost and improve the competitiveness of shippers in international trade, he added. "Union Minister of State for Shipping , Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 'Direct Port Entry (DPE) facility' of VO Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

The DPE facility would enable direct movement of containers from factories, without intermediate handling at any CFS, thus facilitating shippers to gate-in their factory stuffed exports directly to the container terminal on 24x7 basis, the statement said. The facility is created in an area of 18,357 sq m inside the truck parking terminal which was developed under the 'Sagarmala' for issuing customs clearance of export cargo i.e. factory stuffed/e-sealed containers. It can handle 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) per month. Earlier, the factory stuffed (self-sealed) containers were taken to one of the container freight stations (CFSs) / Inland Container Depots (ICDs) operating in Tuticorin. The CFSs operate between 10 am and 8 pm on working days only. "Because of it, there was considerable delay in admitting the self-sealed export containers into the container terminals. Hence, Port developed the DPE facility to enable the export clearance of factory stuffed e-sealed containers on a 24x7 basis resulting in faster & cost-effective export admittance," the statement said. Port entered into an MoU with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) to operate the facility for 30 years and the Customs department has also approved operating the DPE facility in the port, it said.

Shipping Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, senior officials of the ministry; TK Ramachandran, Chairman, VO Chidambaranar Port Trust; Arun Kumar Shrivastava, Managing Director, CWC and other port officials were present in the virtual inauguration.

