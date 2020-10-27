Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to reconsider names proposed for new MD & CEO

The Reserve Bank of India has asked Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which is in the midst of a merger process with Clix group, to reconsider the names proposed for the post of new MD & CEO, a senior official said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:12 IST
RBI asks Lakshmi Vilas Bank to reconsider names proposed for new MD & CEO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India has asked Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB), which is in the midst of a merger process with Clix group, to reconsider the names proposed for the post of new MD & CEO, a senior official said on Tuesday. In September, shareholders of the cash-strapped private sector lender had voted out seven board members, including MD & CEO S Sundar, at the annual general meeting.

Subsequently, RBI appointed a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD) comprising independent directors Meeta Makhan, Shakti Sinha and Satish Kumar Kalra. "In the first round, we had done interviews of three candidates and sent the names to RBI. But the Reserve Bank has come back to us saying that we have to reconsider. So, we have started the process again. Now, we are broadening our search with more candidates," Shakti Sinha told PTI.

He noted that appointing a new MD & CEO is a complex and long process, and right now, the process of merger with Clix group assumes more significance. "Normally, the appointment process for MD & CEO takes 6-9 months. We are trying to do it much faster. But right now, the major focus is on the Clix merger, which is being examined and negotiations are going on," he said.

The bank had sent three names to RBI for the post of MD & CEO. The aim is to find the candidate for the MD & CEO post as soon as possible, "like say in a one-and-half months", Sinha noted.

Noting that it is a complex process, he said that finding the right candidates, checking their background and then sending the names to RBI for approval in itself is a long-drawn process. Earlier this month, LVB mentioned about the proposal of rights issue of shares.

"We are taking action on our rights issue as well. Hopefully, we will be filing the papers for the rights issue very soon," Sinha said. On being asked about the time-frame to close the Clix deal, Sinha said the bank does not have any time-frame but "obviously, we are under pressure as we were put under the PCA (Prompt Corrective Action) framework since September 2019 by RBI".

"So, we don't have the luxury of time. We are trying to do it (Clix deal) as fast as possible," Sinha said. The bank was put under PCA because of rising bad loans and falling capital adequacy ratio.

The South-based lender has been struggling to raise capital for the last few years. A proposal of merger with non-banking finance company Indiabulls Housing Finance was rejected by RBI in 2019 because of its high exposure to realty sector. In June 2020, LVB inked a non-binding agreement with Gurgaon-based non-banking Clix Group for amalgamation.

With the merger, the networth of the bank will more than double to Rs 3,100 crore from the present Rs 1,200 crore. Clix Capital has a networth of Rs 1,900 crore. In September, the bank's board had approved fund raising plans for Rs 1,500 crore and also to increase foreign shareholding to up to 74 per cent from 12.35 per cent.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

When will Wentworth Season 9 premiere? More turns & twists, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ANA to shrink fleet as it skids toward record $4.8 bln loss

Japans ANA Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it will retire more than a tenth of its mostly Boeing Co fleet and delay two aircraft orders to help rein in costs and survive a collapse in air travel caused by coronavirus travel restrictions.Foreca...

Germany warns of 20,000 new daily COVID cases within days

The number of new coronavirus infections in Germany is likely to reach 20,000 a day by the end of the week, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, as authorities readied new curbs to break the second wave of the pandemic. Germany,...

India's growth this year will be negative or near zero: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP growth for the current fiscal 2020-21 will be in negative or near zero, owing to the coronavirus pandemic impact. She, however, said the recovery is being...

France tightens security amid fallout from teacher beheading

France is increasing security at religious sites as the interior minister said Tuesday that the country faces a very high risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his clas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020