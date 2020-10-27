NACL Industries acquires 19.7 acres land to set up agrochemical plant in Gujarat

NACL Industries Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 19.7 acres land in Gujarat to set up an agro-chemical manufacturing plant. In a regulatory filing, the company said its subsidiary NACL Spec-Chem Ltd (NSCL) has acquired the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) industrial land admeasuring around 19.70 acres situated at Dahej-II, Industrial Area/Estate, Bharuch in Gujarat. NSCL has received GIDC transfer order in respect of the industrial land and paid the purchase consideration

The industrial land will be utilised to set up the green-field project formanufacturing of agrochemicals, active ingredients and formulation, it said.