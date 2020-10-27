Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goyal calls upon global community to ensure timely, equitable availability of vaccines for COVID-19

Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of World Trade Organization (WTO) members, he said India and South Africa have proposed relaxing certain provisions in the intellectual property (IP) agreement of the WTO to address the challenges that countries with limited manufacturing capacity will face in accessing these medical supplies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:16 IST
Goyal calls upon global community to ensure timely, equitable availability of vaccines for COVID-19

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday called upon the global community to ensure timely and equitable availability of vaccines and medicines for COVID-19 in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices.  Speaking at a virtual informal meeting of World Trade Organization (WTO) members, he said India and South Africa have proposed relaxing certain provisions in the intellectual property (IP) agreement of the WTO to address the challenges that countries with limited manufacturing capacity will face in accessing these medical supplies. He called upon all members to support the proposal in order to arrive at a decision on it by the 12th ministerial conference of the WTO, if not earlier. The minister "has called upon the global community to ensure timely and equitable availability of vaccines and medicines for COVID-19, in sufficient quantities and at affordable prices," an official statement said. Earlier this month, India and South Africa submitted a proposal suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation, application and enforcement of certain provisions of the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID-19. The Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights or TRIPS Agreement came into effect in January 1995. It is a multilateral agreement on intellectual property rights such as copyright, industrial designs, patents and protection of undisclosed information or trade secrets. Goyal also said the need of the hour is to take effective measures to address the immediate challenges, and prepare a long-term roadmap on how to reform an ailing and imbalanced global trading system. He added that the pandemic has highlighted the need for easier cross-border movement of healthcare professionals. A multilateral initiative that provides for easier access to medical services needs to be launched immediately and "we should aim to deliver this outcome by the 12th ministerial conference ," he said. On the issue of ongoing fisheries subsidy negotiations, the minister stated that the deliberations should address the problem of industrial fishing by some nations that has led to a major depletion in the global fish stock. "Members, who have provided and continue to provide large subsidies, must make the highest contributions in line with the 'Polluter Pays' principle. "We should not repeat the mistakes made during the Uruguay Round negotiations, that allowed unequal and trade-distorting entitlements for select members, while unfairly constraining the less developed member countries who did not have the capacity to support their farmers at that point of time," he asserted. Further, Goyal said India will not accept any attempts to restrict the flexibility and policy space that developing countries need to better integrate with the global trading system.  "In fact, we should open more opportunities for the less developed and developing countries, taking into account the contrasting levels of prosperity, unequal levels of economic development and vast disparity in human development indicators amongst nations, so that global trade is fair and sustainable," the minister said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests two from Agra for firing at man

Two men were arrested from Agra in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly firing at a person in north Delhis Timarpur area over an old enmity, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Inderjeet 21 and Ravi 24, are residents of Timarpur, they said.An incid...

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Budgam district

An encounter broke out in Jammu and Kashmirs Budgam district on Tuesday, police said.Encounter breaks out at Aribagh Mouchwa area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow, said Kashmir Zone Police, ...

New land laws will open 'floodgates of development' in J-K: BJP

The new land laws notified by the central government allowing people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the Union Territory will open the floodgates of development, the BJP said on Tuesday. In a statement, senior BJP leader and f...

Flipkart-Aditya Birla Fashion proposed deal violates govt's FDI policy: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday raised objections over Aditya Birla Fashion and Retails plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing 7.8 per cent stake to Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, alleging that the proposed deal violates the governments FDI p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020