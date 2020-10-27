Arc de Triomphe area in Paris evacuated following bomb alert -police

Arc de Triomphe area in Paris evacuated following bomb alert -policeReuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 21:27 IST
The area around the Arc de Triomphe in central Paris has been evacuated following a bomb alert, a police spokesman told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said subway lines in the area were also being evacuated. France is on high alert following the beheading of a teacher earlier this month by an 18-year old Muslim man angry about the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a civics lesson.
There have been several false bomb alerts, most recently in the Lyon railway station last week and at the Eifel Tower a month ago.